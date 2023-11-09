Lummus and Citroniq Announce Licensing and Engineering Agreements for Green Polypropylene Plants

Citroniq Chemicals LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

Agreements highlight Lummus and Citroniq's progress in meeting surging demand for sustainable polypropylene  

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and Citroniq Chemicals announced that the two companies have signed licensing and engineering agreements for green polypropylene plants in the U.S. The first plant, scheduled for completion in 2027, will produce 400kta of bio-polypropylene and will be first in North America with this production capability.

"This agreement demonstrates the progress we continue to make with Citroniq in establishing the first world-scale sustainable bio-polypropylene production process in North America," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "Combining Lummus' leadership in polypropylene licensing with Citroniq's carbon negative production capabilities will help us meet the growing demand for bio-polypropylene and accelerate the decarbonization of the downstream energy industry."

"Citroniq's four-plant bio-polypropylene licensing agreement with Lummus Technology is a testament of our commitment to bring sustainable plastics at world-class scale to the marketplace," said Mel Badheka, President & Co-Founder of Citroniq Chemicals.

In April 2023, Lummus and Citroniq formed a partnership to develop four green polypropylene plants in North America using Lummus' Verdene™ polypropylene technology suite. The licensing and engineering agreements announced today are for the first of the four plants.   

The Verdene suite includes four Lummus technologies: ethanol to ethylene technology, dimer technology, olefins conversion technology and polypropylene technology. Lummus is the only technology provider able to supply all the proven, low energy technologies to produce renewable green polypropylene from biogenic ethanol.

About Lummus Technology
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Citroniq
Citroniq is leading the energy transition by producing carbon negative materials at scale. Citroniq's platform for the chemical and plastics industries uses bio-based feedstocks and cutting-edge technologies to reduce greenhouse gases. Citroniq's E2O process greatly reduces GHG emissions, permanently sequesters carbon into a useful plastic pellet, and helps companies reach their greenhouse gas reduction commitments. More information at www.citroniq.com.

