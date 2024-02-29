Lummus Consultants Launches New Website

New site showcases value and expertise while offering insight and guidance for clients

HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced the launch of Lummus Consultants' new website, www.lummusconsultants.com. The new site reflects comprehensive information on the company's service offerings, industry information and real-life examples of how Lummus Consultants serves its clientele.

Lummus Consultants

"With the new site, we can now share in detail how we guide our clients in project decision making like technology assessment, due diligence, risk mitigation, feasibility studies, ESG planning and assessment, and more," said Susan Garven, Vice President and Managing Director of Lummus Consultants. "It showcases our portfolio of expertise, provides in-depth background of the markets and verticals in which we excel, offers project profile examples of how we performed for our clients and invites users to reach out to us to learn how we can assist in their energy endeavors."

Lummus Consultants, a wholly owned business of Lummus Technology, acts as the lender's engineers and helps companies understand the technical, commercial and environmental factors involved in a potential investment, venture or project, providing an independent, fully objective and thorough assessment that helps strengthen decision making, mitigate project risks and advance sustainable operations.

The website carries extensive technical consulting and advisory services knowledge for energy and infrastructure investors, lenders, developers and owners, including how it has supported customers in achieving more efficient and lower-carbon solutions for their projects. Content includes information across a range of industries, technologies and abilities in delivering the right answers for global power and process industry members.

The new website will be continually updated with new service offerings, corporate milestones, news and articles. Explore the website www.lummusconsultants.com.

About Lummus Consultants

Lummus Consultants International is a leading provider of global consulting and independent advisory services, collaborating with clients to drive growth and value, solve technical and business challenges, and navigate change. Our clients — including successful project developers and owners, sellers, buyers and their lenders and financial advisors — rely on our proven capabilities and insight to enhance decision making and planning, execute more efficiently, mitigate risk and exposure, and advance sustainable operations.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC