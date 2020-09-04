Lummus Novolen Technology Awarded Contract for Polypropylene License and Associated Services from Lukoil NNOS

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that its Novolen business has been awarded a contract by Lukoil NNOS for a petrochemical facility in Kstovo, Russia. Lummus' scope includes the technology license for a 500 kta polypropylene unit as well as basic design engineering, training and services, and catalyst supply.

"This award demonstrates how major operators such as Lukoil have tremendous confidence in our best in class polypropylene technology," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "We are grateful to Lukoil for expanding our longstanding relationship with this new contract, especially as we continue to expand in Russia, a critical market where Lummus has had a strong presence for decades."

The award increases the total amount of licensed volume for Novolen technology worldwide to more than 17 million tonnes per annum.

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses polypropylene technology and provides related engineering and technical support/advisory services. Novolen also supplies NHP catalysts for the production of high performance polypropylene grades and NOVOCENE metallocene catalyst for the production of special polypropylene grades.

About Lummus Technology

With a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing and implementing process technologies. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

Related Links

www.LummusTechnology.com

