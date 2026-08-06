Lummus Technology Acquires Shell's Environmental Catalysts and Systems Assets in Strategic Portfolio Move

Acquisition strengthens environmental solutions platform and increases exposure to long-term, regulation-driven decarbonization demand

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology (Lummus), a global leader in value-driven energy technology solutions, today announced it has acquired a number of intellectual property assets and experienced personnel from Shell Catalysts & Technologies.

The acquisition expands its environmental solutions platform with an established global customer base, long-standing service relationships, and proven emissions-reduction capabilities. The IP assets will also augment Lummus' process technologies and enhances its ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions spanning refining, petrochemicals, and waste processing.

The acquisition originates from Shell's Environmental Catalysts and Systems (ECS) business – a specialized segment of Shell Catalysts & Technologies – focused on providing cost-effective, reliable emissions-control solutions and industrial air pollution reduction technologies.

"This acquisition immediately strengthens Lummus' emissions-control and environmental solutions while deepening our cross-industry relationships," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. "The current ECS customer base enhances our ability to support customers across the full lifecycle of their assets. I'm grateful for our long-term relationship with Shell Catalysts & Technologies, which laid the foundation for this transaction. We look forward to welcoming the ECS team and building on their success as we continue to serve the evolving needs of the energy and industrial sectors."

Elise H. Nowee, President, Shell Catalysts & Technologies, added: "This divestment reflects our commitment to ensuring that this important environmental solution is positioned for continued growth. We have successfully built and supported the ECS business for many years, helping customers meet tighter emissions requirements. As the market evolves, our long-standing relationship with Lummus in specialized catalysts gives us confidence that they are well positioned to take it forward, scale the offering and continue delivering value for customers."

The addition of the ECS business broadens Lummus' environmental solutions offering and strengthens its ability to help customers address emissions requirements as part of their core operations.

The ECS business was originally developed by Shell Catalysts and Technologies to help reduce harmful emissions being released into the atmosphere from industrial operations. Among its offerings are DeNOx systems that are designed to help customers reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and comply with increasingly stringent environmental standards while maintaining operational performance.

Across its portfolio, ECS technologies are capable of achieving high levels of emissions reduction, with performance rates exceeding 98–99% for key pollutants in certain applications.

Under the agreement, Shell Catalysts & Technologies will continue to support ECS's customers during a transition period to help ensure continuity of supply and service.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit LummusTechnology.com or our LinkedIn page.

About Shell Catalysts & Technologies

Shell Catalysts & Technologies exists to provide Shell and non-Shell businesses with the tools, technologies and insights that are needed to help industrial assets perform at their best.

For decades, we have been developing game-changing technological innovations to solve seemingly insurmountable challenges. What sets us apart is the knowledge we have gained from Shell's corporate heritage as an operator of refineries and petrochemical plants around the world. It also gives us a unique perspective on how refiners can remain competitive as energy systems evolve.

Our world-class catalyst and research and development expertise has enabled us to establish an enviable track record for developing leading-edge zeolites and catalysts, advanced solvents and pioneering processes, and provides a strong foundation for our future technology development.

We are also helping Shell and non-Shell customers decarbonise industrial assets. We are developing a wide range of differentiated solutions that offer attractive decarbonisation opportunities, including biofuels, carbon capture and decarbonised (blue) hydrogen technologies.

For more information, visit www.shell.com/ct.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC