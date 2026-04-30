Lummus Technology Selected for Major Ethanol-to-Jet SAF Project in India

First commercial deployment of an integrated ethanol-to-jet pathway with India-based GPS Renewables for sustainable aviation fuel production

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global leader in value-driven energy technology solutions, announced GPS Renewables has selected its ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) technology for National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Project at Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh, India. This is the first commercial license of Lummus' integrated ETJ technology, which offers a proven, reliable solution to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) while minimizing capital costs, operating costs, and carbon emissions. Once complete, the plant will be India's first capable of producing SAF using ethanol derived from flue gas.

"This project represents a major milestone for Lummus, bringing our ethanol‑to‑jet technology from concept to commercial reality," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer, Lummus Technology. "By leveraging our integrated solution, GPS will deliver a scalable SAF configuration with reduced capital and operating costs and lower carbon intensity. India's strong ethanol ecosystem provides an ideal launch environment and supports future global deployment."

India's growing aviation sector and strong policy support are accelerating demand for new and innovative SAF technologies. SAF produced from ethanol is emerging as a critical pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while leveraging India's mature ethanol ecosystem, abundant availability of ethanol, and backing from the country's Ethanol Blending Program.

"Sustainable Aviation Fuel stands out as the most promising option for reducing emissions in a hard-to-abate sector like aviation," said Mainak Chakraborty, Co-founder and CEO, GPS Renewables. However, viable commercial-scale production of SAF is still limited. At GPS Renewables, we have always prioritised technologies that can accelerate India's transition to clean energy. Our collaboration with Lummus Technology reflects that commitment. Through this partnership, our aim is to bring a proven pathway to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel from ethanol and enable the large-scale production of SAF in India."

A key part of the SAF production process is Lummus and Braskem's technology partnership for producing green ethylene, which accelerates the use of bioethanol. Since 2010, Braskem has operated an ethanol dehydration unit in Brazil. Using EtE EverGreen™ technology, the unit provides a proven and reliable foundation for producing ethylene from ethanol. Lummus has integrated this world-scale dehydration process with its light olefins oligomerization and advanced hydroprocessing technologies.

Lummus' scope includes the technology license, basic engineering package, proprietary catalyst and technical support services to enable successful project execution and start-up.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit LummusTechnology.com or our LinkedIn page.

About GPS Renewables

Headquartered in Bengaluru, GPS Renewables ("GPSR") is a leading full-stack, renewable oil & gas company offering technology and project solutions for climate-positive biofuel projects. Starting from captive biogas plants, GPSR has scaled up to set up some of the world's largest RNG plants. In 2022, GPS Renewables launched GPSR Arya Pvt Ltd, to commission BOO (Build-Own-Operate) projects, augmenting its climate impact ambitions.

GPSR has formed joint ventures with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Oil India to build compressed biogas (CBG) plants across India. These plants will process agricultural and organic waste, reduce carbon emissions, and support the government's SATAT initiative.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC