Lummus Technology Launches New C5 Solution to Unlock Higher-Value Production

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Lummus Technology, LLC

May 28, 2026, 08:00 ET

Now commercially available, next-generation technology helps producers maximize operations and meet growing demand for highvalue chemical applications

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global leader in process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced the commercial launch of Thermacrack™ C5. The new technology will help producers increase production efficiency and reduce capital investment for specialty chemicals.

Enhanced Efficiency, Reliability and Product Quality
This launch builds on the success of the widely adopted Thermacrack™ C4 process, commercially demonstrated for MTBE and ETBE backcracking to produce high‑purity isobutylene, as well as Lummus' experience in TAME production, the primary feedstock for isoamylene. Thermacrack™ C5 extends this proven platform to C5 streams and leverages established backcracking and feedstock capabilities to produce isoamylene.

"With Thermacrack processes, we can deliver an effective solution that directly addresses our customers' needs for efficiency, performance, reliability and product quality," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer, Lummus Technology. "This technology enhances production economics while supporting growth in high‑value specialty applications such as adhesives, antioxidants and performance additives."

Key Advantages for Producers:

  • High‑purity isoamylene production with improved conversion and selectivity
  • Reduced byproduct formation, simplifying downstream processing
  • Lower energy consumption improves operating economics and reduces emissions
  • Reliable, continuous operation with reduced downtime
  • Flexible integration with existing units enables seamless retrofits or expansions

Lummus is a leading licensor of etherification and backcracking technologies, supported by a global installed base and decades of operating experience. The Thermacrack™ platform extends the company's ability to deliver high‑value conversion solutions across a broader range of feedstocks, helping customers maximize asset performance and capture new market opportunities.

About Lummus Technology
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit LummusTechnology.com or our LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

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