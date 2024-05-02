Lummus to Provide Digital Solutions to Haldia Petrochemicals

Lummus' first award for O3S™ digital services in India; Digitalization will enhance operations and plant performance for long-time customer.

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced it has been awarded a contract by Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. (HPL) for digitalization services at HPL's ethylene plant in West Bengal, India.

"For more than two decades, we have collaborated with HPL and provided them with best-in-class process technologies," said Ujjal Mukherjee, Chief Technology Officer, Lummus Technology. "This latest award showcases our integrated offering where we provide technologies and other solutions throughout the life cycle of a plant. HPL will be able to leverage Lummus' proprietary know-how, process expertise and digital solutions to enhance the plant for peak performance and optimize OPEX."

The award is Lummus' first O3S™ award in India. Lummus will provide its digitalization, training and knowledge transfer services for HPL's ethylene plant. Previously, Lummus was awarded a contract for the license and basic engineering for the same unit, which builds on the 25-plus years HPL has licensed Lummus' technologies for its operations.

O3S™ is part of a broad array of training and digitalization services Lummus provides to licensees to meet specific and individual requirements. These services include hands-on opportunities to simulate plant operation, which enables operational teams to run the plant in a safer, more productive way, leading to better performance, higher efficiency and less waste.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC