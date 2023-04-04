LUMN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 2, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Lumen Technologies, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lumen common stock between September 14, 2020, and February 7, 2023, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Lumen Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

