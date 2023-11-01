LUMN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Lumen Technologies, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUMN).

Class Period: March 11, 2019 – July 14, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 14, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Lumen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lumen owned and/or still owns thousands of miles of cables wrapped in lead, a known neurotoxin, within the U.S.; (2) the foregoing has harmed and posed the risk of further harming the environment, exposed Company employees, and the general public, thereby posing a significant public health risk and environmental pollution risk; (3) Lumen was on notice about the damage and risks presented by these lead-covered cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to everyday people and communities, as well as failed to provide adequate lead training to employees; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory oversight and enforcement action, as well as legal and reputational harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

