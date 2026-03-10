Lumo Adds Former President of Lindsay Corporation's Global Irrigation Division, Gustavo Oberto, to Advisory Board

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumo, the leader in precision irrigation automation technology for specialty crop growers, today announced that Gustavo Oberto, former President of Global Irrigation at Lindsay Corporation, has joined its advisory board. Oberto brings more than two decades of executive leadership in the global irrigation industry and will provide strategic guidance across commercial development, including pricing and monetization, channel expansion, and international growth strategy.

Lumo has grown to over 200 farms and delivered nearly a billion gallons of water with block-level precision in 2025. As the company continues to expand across the Pacific Northwest into new crop types and geographies, and accelerates the development of its end-to-end precision irrigation platform, the addition of an advisor with deep expertise in scaling irrigation businesses globally represents a significant step forward.

Oberto served as President of Global Irrigation at Lindsay from 2020 through 2025, overseeing a business spanning more than 100 countries and supported by ten manufacturing plants worldwide. Lindsay Corporation is one of the two dominant players in the global precision irrigation market—a sector valued at nearly $5 billion—and its brands, including Zimmatic center pivot systems and the FieldNET remote irrigation management platform, are among the most widely deployed irrigation solutions on earth.

Prior to leading Lindsay's irrigation division, Oberto served as President of Elecsys International, Lindsay's IoT technology arm, giving him direct experience building connected hardware and data-driven agricultural technology at scale. Before joining Lindsay, he spent 20 years at Conductix-Wampfler Group, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer.

In his capacity as an advisor, Oberto will focus on four key areas: providing strategic guidance on commercial, technical, and market matters as Lumo scales; supporting the evaluation and refinement of pricing and monetization models; facilitating channel partner expansion across North America to accelerate distribution; and offering perspective on international market opportunities, including channel structure, localization, and market sequencing as Lumo evaluates expansion beyond its current footprint.

"Gustavo has spent his career at the highest levels of the global irrigation industry, and there's no one better positioned to help us think through the decisions that matter most as we scale," said Devon Wright, Lumo's CEO. "His perspective on everything from pricing and monetization to global channel development will be invaluable as we continue to grow the platform, expand into new regions, and solidify our position as the new standard in precision irrigation."

"Lumo is building something genuinely different — a precision irrigation platform that gives growers the kind of block-level accountability and automation that the industry has needed for a long time," said Gustavo Oberto. "Having spent years scaling irrigation technology at a global level, I have a deep appreciation for how hard this problem is to solve, particularly in the specialty crop market, and a lot of confidence that the Lumo team is on the right path. I'm excited to contribute and help accelerate Lumo's growth."

As Lumo continues to grow its network of growers, expand its product platform, and evaluate new markets, Oberto's addition to the advisory board reflects the company's commitment to building the strategic resources needed to execute on its long-term vision of closing the Irrigation Execution Gap across every farm, every region, and every crop type.

