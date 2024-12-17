Lumo and AvidWater Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Precision Irrigation Smart Valves to the Central Coast

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumo, the precision irrigation company that invented the world's first smart irrigation valves, and AvidWater, a leading statewide full-service irrigation company, announced today a new strategic partnership to bring Lumo's precision irrigation system and AvidWater's unparalleled service to more California growers.

The expansion comes on the heels of Lumo's overwhelming success in Napa and Sonoma. Over 70 vineyards, and 5 of the 10 largest winegrape growers in the US, are already using Lumo smart valves to automate their irrigation and dial in their precision. With 24/7 remote control and block-level visibility into applied water volumes, growers are finally able to reliably verify that their crops are receiving the right amounts of water at the right times.

"The demand from growers beyond Napa and Sonoma has been strong, but we knew we needed to have dedicated local support in place to deliver an exceptional experience to farmers. That piece is critical," said Devon Wright, Lumo's CEO. "We feel confident moving into new regions like the Central Coast because of AvidWater's stellar reputation as a world class installation and support partner across California."

AvidWater has a proven track record of helping growers adopt and implement leading irrigation technology to improve crop outcomes, reduce waste, and drive efficiency gains. Partnering with Lumo to sell, install, and support their smart-valve system is a logical continuation of that tradition and will strengthen AvidWater's ability to deliver differentiated value to their customer base.

"More than ever, growers need a reliable way to automate their irrigation, and to use their time and resources as efficiently as possible. Innovation isn't just nice to have. It's a necessity in today's market," said Frank M. Toves, AvidWater's President and CEO. "We're proud to help support and accelerate Lumo's expansion to the Central Coast, and beyond, at this critical time for the industry. Providing leading precision irrigation systems to growers? Yeah, AW does that."

As the industry continues to face economic headwinds—changing weather patterns, labor shortages, increasing regulatory oversight—the need for cost-effective automation solutions with built-in accountability only continues to grow. This strategic partnership between AvidWater and Lumo will help pave the way forward to a more efficient, more sustainable, and more profitable future for growers.

About Lumo

Lumo helps growers achieve and maintain precision irrigation quickly and cost effectively. Every Lumo smart valve comes with a built-in flow meter, giving growers 24/7 remote control of their irrigations, block-level visibility into applied water volumes, and real-time alerts and support when things don't go to plan. With patented hardware, intuitive software, and a highly responsive support team, Lumo is the all-in-one precision irrigation system growers use to improve crop and business outcomes. Visit lumo.ag to learn more.

About AvidWater

AvidWater, a subsidiary of Rivulis – in alliance with Jain International, is a California based design-build agriculture focused irrigation dealer with 16 retail locations. Specializing in irrigation system design, construction, service, water treatment and management services, precision irrigation, and electrical and pump systems. AvidWater focuses on building lasting relationships with employees and manufacturing partners to build the best systems and solutions for growers.

