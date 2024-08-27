Lumo Releases New 4'' Smart Valves to Help Growers Irrigate With Precision On Larger Blocks

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumo, the precision irrigation company that helps growers achieve and maintain precision irrigation quickly and efficiently, announced today the release of a new 4" smart valve.

Over sixty vineyards in Napa, Sonoma, and the Central Coast, including some of the best growers in the world, are already using Lumo to irrigate their vines because it gives them 24/7 remote control of their irrigations, block-level visibility into their applied water volumes, and real-time alerts and support when things don't go to plan.

The new Lumo 4” valves are ideal for 5-20 acre blocks and come with the same great features as their 2” counterparts - they’re simple to install, easy to use, and more affordable than traditional systems that rely on hardwiring in solenoids and a complex patchwork of 3rd party tools.

"The response from the winegrowing market has been fast and enthusiastic. Growers have been waiting for a precision irrigation system like Lumo for years," said Devon Wright, CEO and founder of Lumo. "Once they got up and running with Lumo and started seeing the value, naturally we started to hear things like, 'This is great, but what about our larger, 20-acre blocks?' Going bigger was an obvious next step to help meet the needs of the growers we're proud to serve."

Every Lumo smart valve comes with a built-in flow meter, allowing growers to track flow rates remotely and in real-time, schedule based on volume, and reconcile their water application to plan. The valves are also wireless, cloud connected, and solar powered, making installation easier and less expensive by removing the need to trench in wire.

The 4" valves are already installed at client sites in Livermore, Lodi, Napa and Sonoma County, with more installations to come. Hannah Lindner, the Viticulture Manager at Wente Vineyards where 4'' valves are currently deployed , said, "With the Lumo valves, we have this micro control that we didn't have in the past. We know that what we are scheduling is getting executed, we know the timing is right, and we have confidence we'll get the quality that we want from the vineyard."

The 4" valves are already available to purchase and work in tandem with Lumo's powerful software and highly responsive field team to help you dial in your precision, ensure operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional crop and business outcomes.

For more information on how to get up and running with Lumo's all-in-one precision irrigation system, visit www.Llumo.ag

About Lumo

Lumo is the precision irrigation company that helps growers achieve and maintain precision irrigation quickly and efficiently. Every Lumo smart valve comes with a built-in flow meter, giving growers 24/7 remote control of their irrigations, block-level visibility into applied water volumes, and real-time alerts and support when things don't go to plan. With patented hardware, intuitive software, and a highly responsive field team, Lumo is the all-in-one precision irrigation system growers use to deliver exceptional crop and business outcomes. Learn more by visiting lumo.ag.

