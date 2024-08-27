Lumos Adds Prominent Security Industry Veterans to Board, Leadership Team

Jim Pflaging Joins as Independent Board Member; Brian Vye and Janani Nagarajan Join as Head of Sales and Head of Product Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos , the Unified Access Platform company, today announced it has added three prominent security industry veterans to its growing team. Jim Pflaging joins as the company's first independent board member. Brian Vye, former VP of Sales at Veza, joins as the new Head of Sales, while Janani Nagarajan, previously at CrowdStrike, joins as Head of Product Marketing.

Pflaging leads Cynergy Partners, a cyber advisory firm, and has over 30 years of Silicon Valley experience as a CEO, board member, and strategic advisor. He's spent 15 years as CEO of cybersecurity firms and has more than 10 years of experience as an outside board director at over 15 firms including SailPoint, Sophos, Connectwise, and Coalfire. In addition, at Cynergy Partners, he's advised over 100 cybersecurity companies on accelerating growth and risk management.

Vye is an established sales leader in the security, identity and software industries, with nearly two decades of experience driving exponential growth and building high-performing sales teams. Most recently, Brian served as Vice President of Sales at Veza, where he re-architected and scaled operations to achieve exceptional revenue gains. He also held leadership roles at Lacework, SignalFx, and Okta. At Lumos, Brian will spearhead the expansion of the sales organization and continue his proven track record of helping companies solve complex challenges in software and identity management.

Nagarajan is a leading product marketer with over five years as Senior Director of Product Marketing at CrowdStrike, where she has managed portfolios and teams. With decades of specialization in cybersecurity and cloud B2B technologies, and previous roles at Illumio and Cisco, she brings extensive go-to-market experience to Lumos. She is set to guide the company's strategy and product evolution as it transforms the Identity and SaaS management markets.

"The past year has seen tremendous growth at Lumos, as we grew revenue 9x and secured $35 Million in Series B funding. Following this growth, we are thrilled to add several leading security and software voices to the Lumos team," said Andrej Safundzic, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumos. "Each of these individuals will add tremendous value to our team, our products, and our customers, and I look forward to working with each of them to help usher in an exciting future for Lumos."

Lumos unites IT and Security teams on a Unified Access Platform, merging SaaS Management and Identity Management to tackle complex app and access challenges. IT teams streamline onboarding and offboarding, cut software costs by eliminating unused licenses, and empower employees with a self-service AppStore for software access. Security teams can conduct access reviews to comply with compliance standards and manage privileged access with temporary admin rights. Suitable for organizations of all sizes, Lumos integrates with both on-premise and cloud systems and leverages AI to reduce implementation time and costs.

About Lumos

Lumos is the only unified platform that allows organizations to discover and manage software vendors, app access, and user identities. Its platform helps automate IT tickets, protect against identity-based breaches, and reduces software costs. With Lumos, IT and Security teams can centralize app and identity management in one seamless platform that costs 20% of traditional solutions and delivers 10x faster thanks to AI-powered implementation.

