Lumos Infinitas to Showcase Silicon-Photonics Sensing at CES 2026: CITEYE™ Smart-City LiDAR, Kimo Bloodspeed Pro™ PWV, and High-Precision Range Finder

Live demos daily at 11:00 a.m., Jan. 6–9 | Booth: LVCC 8079

IRVINE, Calif. and SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos Infinitas USA Inc. will exhibit at CES 2026 at LVCC Booth 8079, featuring three silicon-photonics-enabled sensing products for smart-city infrastructure, non-contact physiological sensing workflows, and precision ranging. Lumos will host live product demonstrations at 11:00 a.m. on January 6, 7, 8, and 9.

"We employ silicon photonics technology to integrate optical functions on a chip, miniaturize the system, and reduce the overall sensor cost," said Dr. David Zheng, CEO of Lumos Infinitas USA Inc.

Silicon Photonic range finder

Featured at CES 2026

CITEYE™ LiDAR for Smart City Applications

Lumos will demonstrate CITEYE™, an FMCW LiDAR designed for smart-city use cases that benefit from robust sensing and real-time motion awareness. The system is built for continuous operation and can provide distance and direct speed information to support applications such as traffic monitoring and urban mobility analytics.



Kimo Bloodspeed Pro™ for Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) Measurement

Kimo Bloodspeed Pro™ is a portable, non-contact sensing solution designed to support PWV measurement workflows in appropriate settings. (Kimo Bloodspeed Pro is not presented as a diagnostic device.)



High-Precision Range Finder (with Beeplux Semiconductor)

Lumos will also showcase a high-precision range finder developed in partnership with Shanghai Beeplux Semiconductor, engineered for stable performance under strong ambient light conditions and longer-distance measurement.



"Silicon Photonics based range finder is practically immune from the strong environmental light interference, can detect much longer distance at better spatial resolution," said Dr. Long Xin of Shanghai Beeplux Semiconductor, a partner in the range finder product.



CES 2026 Booth & Demo Details

Booth: LVCC 8079

Live demos: 11:00 a.m., Jan. 6–9

To schedule a meeting or request a media briefing, contact [email protected] .



About Lumos Infinitas USA Inc.

Lumos Infinitas USA Inc. develops silicon-photonics-based sensing technologies that integrate key optical functions on-chip to miniaturize sensing systems and reduce overall cost.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001L2Pk5IAF.

SOURCE Lumos Infinitas USA Inc.