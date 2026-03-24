Lumos Launches Identity Security Agents that Turn Intelligence into Enhanced Security Posture at Scale

The only autonomous identity platform that connects visibility and intelligence to agentic action, so identity teams can turn identity risk into measurable impact

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos, the first Autonomous Identity platform, today announced the launch of a collection of new Identity Security Agents that empower organizations to see, understand, and act on identity-related risk. Building on the company's Identity Intelligence capabilities, security teams now have complete visibility into their identity landscape to surface what matters, and the ability to leverage agents to act on findings at scale.

Identity environments have grown beyond what human-driven governance can manage. Every new SaaS app, AI tool, and role change adds identities, entitlements, and credentials to an environment already too complex to track manually. The result is a growing gap between the identity risks organizations actually have, those they can see, and those they can fix.

Lumos Identity Intelligence combined with the new identity security agents addresses this gap by delivering three capabilities that have never existed together on a single platform: unified identity visibility across human, non-human, and AI agent identities; continuous AI-powered intelligence that surfaces and prioritizes risk; and agents that can investigate findings and execute remediation.

"Identity has become the new battleground for security. Our own research showed that 96% of organizations experienced an identity-related incident in the last year, which is no surprise when you consider how complex identity environments have become," said Andrej Safundzic, CEO of Lumos. "Organizations need a platform that allows them to see, understand, and act on their identity risk quickly and at the scale of the modern enterprise. With our new Identity Security Agents, built on Lumos Identity Intelligence, we're giving customers the ability to not only surface risks, but leverage agents to solve them."

The platform's security agents work continuously in the background, monitoring for new risk signals, investigating findings, and executing remediation without requiring a human to initiate every fix. Agents are configured with plain-language instructions and can calibrate to an organization's specific environment in a single session, not weeks of setup.

Unlike visibility-only platforms that surface risk but require separate tools to resolve it, or traditional governance tools that lack intelligence, Lumos connects the full loop from discovery to remediation to governance. Because Lumos is built on a full IGA backbone, agents can translate point-in-time security findings into durable policy, improving security posture with every action.

Availability

Lumos Identity Intelligence is available now, learn more here. Identity Security Agents are available via waitlist. Learn more or join the waitlist here.

About Lumos

Lumos is the first Autonomous Identity platform that empowers organizations with an agentic approach to enhance security, drive productivity, and meet compliance standards. The company's AI-native platform automatically discovers and manages access across customers' entire tool stack. By delivering rich, contextual intelligence, organizations can move beyond rubber stamping to proactively mitigate identity-based risk, all without slowing their business down. Powered by agentic workflows in Albus, the company's leading identity agent, organizations can address security concerns and establish governance that evolve as quickly as your business does. Trusted by hundreds of companies including Pinterest, Anduril, and GitHub, Lumos powers millions of access requests across global companies. Learn more: lumos.com.

URL: https://www.lumos.com/blog/pr-lumos-launches-identity-security-agents

SOURCE Lumos