Lumos Launches Integration Hub, Powering App Connectivity in Minutes

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos, the leading Identity Platform, has announced the launch of the Lumos Integration Hub, signaling a pivotal transformation in the way organizations onboard new applications into their identity solutions. This innovation underscores Lumos's commitment to providing fast, seamless, and flexible integration capabilities, helping businesses drive down operational effort and costs.

The rapid expansion of SaaS, cloud, custom and on-premise applications has created significant challenges for IT and security teams when it comes to driving universal visibility and access management at scale. Traditional identity solutions often fall short due to the slow and costly onboarding process and a lack of granular and flexible provisioning controls. These limitations lead to increased security risks, lost employee productivity, and rising costs.

The Lumos Integration Hub is designed to connect all apps—SaaS, cloud, on-premises, and custom—through one unified platform. Its key innovations include:

Largest Out-of-the-Box Integration Library: Over 300 SaaS integrations (Zoom, Gong, Cloudflare, JAMF, Zendesk, etc), support for leading identity providers (Okta, Microsoft Entra, Ping, etc), cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), on-premises solutions (Microsoft Active Directory), data lakes (Snowflake, Databricks, Splunk, Datadog, etc) and databases (Oracle, Postgres, Snowflake, MySQL etc.).

Connector SDK: Simplify creation of your own custom integrations with step-by-step guides and AI-powered support in whatever language you need.

Simplify creation of your own custom integrations with step-by-step guides and AI-powered support in whatever language you need. AI-Powered Integration Builder: Deploy connectors for your custom apps to your API endpoints in hours, not weeks, with AI optimizations.

The Lumos Integration Hub accelerates the mission to eliminate identity fatigue and reduce costs for enterprises while ensuring security and operational excellence. Organizations can now achieve the fastest time-to-value, 100% coverage, and granular insights with advanced visibility and provisioning controls.

"This is a monumental step for Lumos and our customers," said Andrej Safundzic, CEO & Co-Founder of Lumos. "With the industry's largest library of provisioning connectors, powerful AI-powered Builder, and an intuitive SDK, we deliver the speed, flexibility, and in-depth customizations needed to meet the demands of a modern enterprise."

"Collaborating with Lumos to build an on-premise connector was incredibly easy. This enabled us to certify Active Directory user groups without the overhead of a large identity governance system, saving us more than 50 hours of manual review last quarter," said Jeff Holschuh, Chief Information Security Officer at Sun Country Airlines.

"It has been a constant challenge for companies to quickly connect all their applications to a single source-of-truth, making it difficult to understand and manage end-to-end access to resources. We are looking forward to partnering with Lumos to build a unified, friction-free identity security program across our customer's entire ecosystem - SaaS, custom apps, cloud, and on premise environments - delivering velocity and integration depth," said Paul Bedi, CEO at IDMWORKS, "Lumos allows us to show value to our customers quickly by enhancing their security posture with complete visibility and control."

The Lumos Integration Hub is available now at no additional cost, empowering organizations to achieve fastest time-to-value, complete coverage, and operational excellence in identity security. Existing customers can visit the Lumos Developer Portal to get started today.

For more information, visit https://www.lumos.com/integrations . Read the full blog post here .

About Lumos:

Lumos is the first complete identity platform to automatically discover and manage access across all your apps. Instead of being overwhelmed by the sprawl of apps and access, Lumos empowers organizations with one unified solution that controls access on auto-pilot. With Lumos, gain full visibility, enhance security, and boost productivity — all in one platform. Trusted by hundreds of companies, Lumos powers millions of access requests across global companies. Learn more: https://www.lumos.com/ .

