Lumosa Therapeutics Licenses Long Acting Injectable Analgesic to Skyline Vet Pharma, Inc. for Use in Companion Animals

Under the agreement, SVP receives exclusive rights to the development, commercialization, and marketing of CS011 (designated as SVP-161 by SVP) in the above-mentioned Territory. Lumosa will receive license fee, regulatory and sales milestones payments, plus royalties based on the sales of the product. SVP is responsible for animal clinical studies required for product registration, regulatory submissions for market approval, and marketing activities in the Territory.

SVP-161 (CS011) is a prodrug of nalbuphine, a kappa-agonist and partial mu-antagonist analgesic that relieves moderate to severe pain and has ceiling effect in terms of respiratory depression. It has a unique efficacy and safety profile among opioid analgesics. If successfully developed, SVP-161 will offer veterinary professionals a better choice in pain management for companion animals.

About Skyline Vet Pharma

Skyline Vet Pharma (SVP), an emerging animal health company, is using proven delivery technologies to reformulate drugs with established animal health markets. As a new animal health product development company employing novel delivery technologies, SVP is distinguished from its contemporaries by repositioning drugs already used in human and animal health, so avoiding drug discovery. SVP is developing new products to address major issues in companion animal medicine today. Please see www.skylinevetpharma.com for further details.

About Lumosa Therapeutics

Lumosa Therapeutics, a publicly traded company on the Taipei Exchange, is dedicated to the development of innovative new drugs for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory diseases of unmet medical needs. The company is actively engaged in scientific in-licensing and new drug development under the "reSEARCH and DEVELOPMENT" model. This model is executed by a highly capable and experienced cross-functional teams of translational research, CMC, preclinical, clinical development, project management, regulatory affairs, intellectual property and business development experts. Current major products in Lumosa's pipeline are Naldebain®, a long long-acting analgesic injection, and LT3001, an NCE for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. Naldebain® has received TFDA approval and launched in Taiwan in the Spring of 2017. LT3001 is in a phase I clinical trial in the US.

Contact Information

Henry Lai

Business Development Manager

Lumosa Therapeutics, Co., Ltd.

Web: www.lumosa.com.tw/en

Email: henry_lai@lumosa.com.tw

Phone: +886-2-2655-7918

George Murphy

Vice President

Skyline Vet Pharma, Inc.

Web: www.skylinevetpharma.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumosa-therapeutics-licenses-long-acting-injectable-analgesic-to-skyline-vet-pharma-inc-for-use-in-companion-animals-300582988.html

SOURCE Lumosa Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.lumosa.com.tw/en

