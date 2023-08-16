LumosTech and The Connecticut Sun Announce New Partnership to Revolutionize Athletic Sleep and Recovery

The Connecticut Sun has integrated LumosTech's light therapy sleep mask into the team's training and recovery regimes

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LumosTech , the groundbreaking sleep technology company, and professional basketball team the Connecticut Sun announced today a strategic partnership for the 2023 WNBA season. The collaboration aims to elevate coach and support staff wellness using LumosTech's cutting-edge light therapy sleep-enhancement mask. The coaches and support staff on the Connecticut Sun team will utilize the Lumos Sleep Mask during the current season and away game travels to test how the technology improves sleep, overall health, and gametime decision making and performance.

Based on Stanford University research and backed by NASA, the Lumos Smart Sleep Mask houses LED bulbs that deliver personalized light therapy to users. The mask allows users to manage their internal circadian rhythms (otherwise known as the body's internal clock) with these personalized light therapy programs based on individual needs, thereby alleviating sleep cycle disruptions and enhancing performance and wellness. The mask has been proven to help alleviate the effects of jet lag when crossing time zones, which is one of the biggest factors affecting teams when traveling for games. In a recent study Lumos published on travelers, they found the mask cut jetlag by half.

"Working in the WNBA, the transition between time zones, especially with our quick turnarounds, is very challenging," said Nicole Alexander, Connecticut Sun Head Athletic Trainer. "There are instances when we are playing a game on the east coast and 36 hours later, we're in a different city on the west coast. The Lumos sleep mask has changed the way I travel and helps my body prepare for the next time zone."

The LumosTech-Connecticut Sun partnership marks a new revolution in athletic training and recovery. By minimizing jet lag and allowing team members to recalibrate their internal body clocks, LumosTech's mask signals a transformative step towards boosting athletic wellness and performance and changing the way team members recover while on the road.

"Our partnership with the Connecticut Sun provides an exciting opportunity to showcase the potential of the Lumos Sleep System in a high-performance environment," said Dr. Biquan Luo, Founder and CEO of LumosTech. "We are proud to contribute to the Sun's commitment to team health and performance, and look forward to seeing the positive impact our sleep technologies can have during the 2023 season."

About LumosTech

Lumos Tech is a pioneering force in the health technology industry, specializing in creating advanced sleep solutions. The Lumos Smart Sleep Mask uses light therapy to manage circadian rhythms, improving overall sleep quality. Accompanied by a mobile app, Lumos provides personalized sleep plans and invaluable insights into individual sleep patterns. For further information or enquiries, visit our website lumos.tech .

Media Contact

Jennifer Laski

Relativity Ventures

[email protected]

SOURCE LumosTech