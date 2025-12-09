Lumotive Expands Global Footprint and Adds Key Leaders Amid Growing Demand for Programmable Optical Semiconductors

New leadership and global expansion position Lumotive to define the next phase of growth in robotics, automation, and smart infrastructure

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, a pioneer in programmable optical semiconductor, today announced major global expansion and key leadership hires to meet the surging demand for its Light Control Metasurfaces (LCM™) platform across robotics, industrial automation, and smart-infrastructure markets. The company expanded its workforce by 50% in 2025 and opened new sites in Oman and Taiwan to advance adoption of programmable optics worldwide.

Following the close of an oversubscribed $59 million Series B round earlier this year, Lumotive has entered active commercial engagements with leading industry partners to bring products powered by its LCM™ platform to market. The company's new Center of Excellence in Muscat, Oman, provides dedicated customer engineering and program management resources, while its Taiwan office expands manufacturing operations, sales and field application engineering capabilities near key partners in Asia.

"These milestones mark a pivotal moment for Lumotive as we move from innovation to large-scale commercialization," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "Expanding globally and strengthening our leadership enables us to deliver programmable-optics technology at scale - powering the next generation of intelligent machines."

Lumotive also appointed two senior industry leaders to support its global growth. Tristan Joo, Executive Vice President of Global Business, brings over two decades of experience in optical semiconductors and commercialization, gained from senior roles at ams OSRAM, Ofilm, and Polight. Dr. Hassan Moussa, Vice President of Customer Engineering and General Manager of Lumotive Oman, previously led Valeo's LiDAR program and has more than 20 years of experience in automotive sensing and Tier-1 system integration.

"The need for advanced 3D sensing spans every geography and industry, and Lumotive's LCM platform is enabling customers to move from prototype to production," said Tristan Joo, Executive Vice President of Global Business at Lumotive. "Our new offices and partnerships give Lumotive the reach, capital, and scalability to lead this next phase of global adoption - from robotics and automation to automotive and smart infrastructure."

Lumotive's growth mirrors the surge in demand for high-performance perception across warehouse robotics, smart infrastructure, robotaxis, and autonomous heavy equipment in agritech and construction. Its LCM platform replaces mechanical beam steering with a fully solid-state semiconductor approach — enabling smaller, more intelligent, and more reliable 3D sensors for both indoor and outdoor environments.

"LCMs are redefining how 3D sensors are built," added Hassan Moussa, VP of Customer Engineering. "By extending range and resolution for iTOF systems and simplifying dTOF sensor architectures, Lumotive makes high-precision perception more accessible and scalable. Our software-defined ROI control allows AI systems to self-optimize their vision — shifting 3D sensing from niche LiDAR systems to a broader ecosystem where anyone can build it, just like cameras."

Recent achievements include expanding its distributor network through Restar (Japan), Uniquest (South Korea), EDOM (Taiwan), and Macnica Cytech (China). Lumotive has also expanded its partner ecosystem with Sony, ADAPS, SolidVUE, Lattice Semiconductors, ams OSRAM, and Seoul Robotics, ensuring seamless integration of LCM technology with key components across LiDAR systems. The company has also scaled and diversified its manufacturing ecosystem to ensure volume readiness through leading CMOS and advanced packaging partners, enabling reliable, high-volume supply for customers worldwide.

In December, Lumotive was recognized by the Global Semiconductor Alliance as the GSA 2025 Start Up to Watch, further demonstrating its innovation and potential to positively change the semiconductor industry.

Lumotive will showcase its products and technologies at CES in Las Vegas, January 6-9, and at Photonics West in San Francisco, January 22-26.

About Lumotive

Lumotive is pioneering the era of programmable optics, where light is controlled as intelligently and flexibly as software.

Our patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) transforms photonics into a digital platform, unlocking breakthroughs in sensing, optical switching, and communication. Today, LCM technology is powering a new generation of solid-state Lidar systems — compact, software-defined, and high-performance solutions for autonomy, robotics, and smart infrastructure. With more than 200 patents and growing commercial traction, Lumotive is delivering the world's first digital platform for light — and redefining what's possible in the optical age. For more information, visit www.lumotive.com.

