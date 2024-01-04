Lumotive Joins with Tech Leaders to Demo Digital Beam Steering at CES 2024

Live demonstrations featuring Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Adaps, and Seoul Robotics will showcase advanced capabilities of the award-winning 3D sensing technology

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, a pioneer in optical semiconductor technology, today announced that it is partnering with three of the world's strongest tech brands to showcase its award-winning digital beam steering capabilities at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Lumotive's breakthrough Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology, which will also receive a prestigious CES 2024 Innovation Award, will power hands-on demonstrations featuring Sony Semiconductor Solutions (Sony), Adaps, and Seoul Robotics products at the world's premiere tech gathering in Las Vegas.

LCM technology enables revolutionary advancements in optical 3D sensing by delivering a truly solid-state beam steering solution via precise, reliable, mass-produced chips. Lumotive's LCM products — including its newest commercial offering, the LM10 — can be rapidly and seamlessly integrated into a wide range of sensors and platforms by leveraging one of Lumotive's ready-for-market reference designs or building custom proofs of concept with the LCM Evaluation Kit.

Lumotive's powerful, flexible, and software-definable beam steering solutions are proven to be versatile for a wide range of use cases across industries including automotive and transportation, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and more. CES 2024 attendees can visit Lumotive's suite to learn how:

Sony and Lumotive are collaborating to demonstrate the advantages that LCM solid-state beam steering can bring to Sony's industry-renowned SPAD Time of Flight depth sensors (dToF), such as the IMX459. This demonstration highlights the flexibility of LCM digital beam steering to adapt to a broad array of the latest and most sophisticated time-of-flight receivers and harness the diverse capabilities of these receivers across numerous automotive and industrial markets.

and Lumotive are collaborating to demonstrate the advantages that LCM solid-state beam steering can bring to Sony's industry-renowned SPAD Time of Flight depth sensors (dToF), such as the IMX459. This demonstration highlights the flexibility of LCM digital beam steering to adapt to a broad array of the latest and most sophisticated time-of-flight receivers and harness the diverse capabilities of these receivers across numerous automotive and industrial markets. Adaps is leveraging Lumotive LCMs to further enhance the high performance and value of its Direct Time-of-Flight ( dToF ) depth sensor products, like ADS6311, across applications including automotive, materials handling, security, surveillance, smart infrastructure, and more. "Compared to legacy flash illumination, LCM beam steering let us extend the capabilities of ADS6311 even further with increased range, field of view, and accuracy," says Sijie Li, Adaps System VP. "To put it simply, Lumotive's technologies let us deliver more value for our customers, and that gives us a powerful edge in the marketplace to make full use of ADS6311's 768x576 high resolution, low compute power requirement and high flexibility."

Lumotive LCMs dToF LCM Sijie Adaps Lumotive's Seoul Robotics is harnessing the advanced functionality and scalability of solid-state lidar enabled by Lumotive's beam steering technology to elevate its 3D monitoring and tracking tools, creating more robust and compact solutions that can be deployed virtually anywhere to transform the security, smart infrastructure, and spatial analytics markets. "We will be demonstrating our state-of-the-art perception and object recognition capabilities by tracking everyone who visits the Lumotive suite – privately and anonymously via lidar ," explains HanBin Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Seoul Robotics. "It is a powerful example of the production readiness of LCM beam steering and solid-state lidar to deliver value in compelling new ways at a scale that was never previously possible."

"Lumotive is the first company to offer cost-effective solid-state beam steering at scale, and we're thrilled to be showcasing some of our most innovative global partnerships at CES 2024," said Dr. Sam Heidari, Lumotive CEO. "Sony, Adaps, and Seoul Robotics are at the front of the pack when it comes to bringing the remarkable benefits of digital beam steering to their respective industries. We're delighted to be joining with them to demonstrate our technology's versatility and power across a wide range of commercial use cases."

To learn more about how Lumotive's LCM technology enables robust, responsive, and highly flexible solid-state lidar sensing, meet with the Lumotive team at CES 2024 at Suite 1232 in the Renaissance Hotel, Las Vegas, from Jan. 9-12, 2024. Reach out with questions or book a meeting at https://lumotive.com/ces .

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics' 2021 Startup of the Year award, CES Innovation Awards in 2022 and 2024, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech 2023, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

About Adaps

Established in 2018 to commercialize decades of Direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) depth sensor research, Adaps Photonics creates eyes for a smart future by providing dToF sensor chip and system solutions, enabling smarter cars, robots, autonomy, and human-machine interface. Adaps Photonics provides a family of dToF sensor products: SiPM, 3D-stacked dToF module, and all-in-one dToF depth sensor, which deliver industry leading accuracy, distance, and power efficiency. Top tier companies in the automotive and consumer electronics industry have chosen Adaps Photonics as their technology provider due to our ability to deliver superior products in volume through multiple foundry relationships and a robust global supply chain. Our development process complies with ISO 9001. Our automotive products are qualified for AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q102 that also have been produced by supply chain qualified by IATF16949.

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock unparalleled insights and capabilities by capturing the world in 3D. The company's core technology, SENSR™, is a patented 3D perception software that uses AI deep learning and weather-filtering capabilities to provide the most advanced, accurate environmental insights. Today, this industry-leading software delivers transformative intelligence and capabilities across a wide range of industries, including, Intelligent Transport Systems, security, smart cities, and autonomous mobility. Powered by SENSR, Seoul Robotics is pioneering a new approach to automating vehicles called 'Autonomy Through Infrastructure,' providing infrastructure-based autonomous driving systems that do not require any hardware changes to vehicles themselves. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, and Atlanta, and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org.

