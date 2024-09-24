LUMUS AI ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF RANDOM HERO FIRST TRADING CONTEST TIED TO AI ANALYSIS AND RECOMMENDATION ENGINE

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumus AI, Inc. (LumusAI), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven financial analytics, today announced the beta version launch of its highly anticipated Random Hero Stock Trading Contest, a groundbreaking initiative designed as one part of LumusAI's advanced technology for analyzing financial markets and supporting investment decisions. This contest is a key component of LumusAI's broader AI-powered financial data analysis platform and decision recommendation engine, which also includes NOBO (Non-Objecting Beneficial Owner) List Analysis and its proprietary machine learning algorithm for publicly traded companies.

Participants in the Random Hero Stock Trading Contest compete using real-time market data in analyzing stock performance, trend prediction and informed trading decisions. The contest is open to professional traders, financial enthusiasts, and entry level traders, offering a hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools that are reshaping the future of financial analysis. Contestants will showcase their skills in this unique competition, vying for real prize money, bragging rights, and valuable learning experiences.

"By launching this contest, we're giving participants an opportunity to engage directly with the powerful AI technologies that are transforming how financial data is understood and utilized," said Christopher Leone, Lumus AI's Executive Chairman. "Our platform integrates real-time stock trading analytics with deeper insights from NOBO list analysis and our AI-powered decision recommendation engine, providing a comprehensive view of how best to grow a company, connect with the shareholder base or solidify market share."

At its core, Lumus AI is a data-driven intelligence company pushing the boundaries of AI's potential. With recent acquisitions, including IR Datalab in June 2023 and Random Hero in October 2023, Lumus AI has expanded its capabilities, distinguishing itself from first-generation AI companies. Unlike others, Lumus AI not only analyzes existing data but also collects, curates, and applies proprietary datasets to solve previously unsolved market challenges, transforming the AI landscape in capital markets.

About LumusAI

Lumus AI is a leading innovator in the development of AI technologies for financial analysis and corporate decision-making. By leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and data science, the company's tools offer deep insights into market trends, ownership patterns, and strategic decision-making, enabling investors and corporations to make more informed decisions in a fast-evolving financial landscape. While many AI companies focus on video editing, marketing, productivity, or design, Lumus AI is uniquely dedicated to predicting tomorrow, today.©

For more information on Random Hero or to register, visit www.randomhero.com.

