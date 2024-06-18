Lumus and AddOptics Partner to Directly Bond Waveguides with Prescription Lenses, Crossing a New Threshold in Augmented Reality Performance

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumus , the pioneering developer of reflective (geometric) waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, and AddOptics , the renowned provider of cutting-edge prescription lens solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to redefine immersive AR glasses experiences for users worldwide.

Traditional AR displays often struggle to accurately simulate depth perception, resulting in virtual content feeling detached or distant from the real world. AddOptics has developed an innovative optical lens approach to address this challenge, enabling a unique push-pull method based on the additive property of thin lens diopters.

By combining a positive diopter lens (+0.50 D) with an equal but opposite negative diopter lens (-0.50 D), the company has created a combined lens system with no net optical power (0.00 D) that brings the virtual image to the ideal viewing distance of a couple of meters while keeping the wearer's view of physical world unchanged. AddOptics has proven to be an ideal partner for this collaboration, due to their expertise in creating lenses that are exceptionally thin, lightweight and ultra-flat – essential for precise waveguide bonding – and their innovative lens designs with unique, sharp edges enhance the integration of light engines.

With this partnership, Lumus' Z-Lens 2D reflective waveguide architecture will be seamlessly integrated into AddOptics' state-of-the-art prescription lens, allowing users to enjoy immersive AR experiences without compromising on visual acuity or precision. Whether AR glasses are used for work applications, gaming and beyond, the joint solution will enable users to see virtual content with the same clarity as real-world objects.

"At Lumus, we are committed to making all-purpose AR eyewear a reality," said Eli Glikman, Chief Product Officer at Lumus. "Our collaboration with AddOptics demonstrates the unique value of reflective or geometric waveguides by adding corrective lenses directly to our waveguides. AddOptics shares our mission of improving the overall experience to users, and our partnership represents a significant step forward in readying AR glasses for the masses. Together, we're overcoming roadblocks that have dampened user experiences to deliver a new level of comfort and performance in a form factor practically indistinguishable from traditional eyewear."

Introduced last year, Z-Lens features an innovative, lightweight optical engine and industry-leading resolution color uniformity and brightness to offer superb image quality while answering the demands of consumers for natural-looking, unobtrusive AR glasses.

Lumus' reflective waveguide technology is the only waveguide that allows direct bonding of prescription lenses. This capability allows AddOptics to bond its prescription lenses directly to Lumus' waveguide without bulky, heavy inserts, resulting in a groundbreaking optical solution that seamlessly merges virtual content with the real world.

Furthermore, while the baseline solution features no net optical power, AddOptics can further customize its lens based on a wearer's prescription levels so the user can experience true-to-life near-to-eye experiences in the same sleek form factor.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lumus to bring our prescription lens solutions to the forefront of AR technology," said Joris Biskop, CEO of AddOptics. "Our collaboration offers users a seamless way to address the more than 70% of people who require corrective lenses to interact with digital content through AR glasses. By pairing our prescription lenses with Lumus' reflective waveguides, we're creating personalized AR experiences tailored to the unique visual needs of each user."

For the press kit, click here .

About AddOptics:

AddOptics is revolutionizing the way prescription lenses are manufactured. Having developed a novel, hybrid manufacturing technology, combining 3D printing with traditional casting, AddOptics is able to manufacture thinner and lighter lenses, containing complex (mounting) structures and freeform surfaces. The design freedom inherent to this technology allows the manufacturing of prescription lenses with integrated waveguide technology, at scale. AddOptics mission is to become the new standard for prescription lenses, meeting the ever evolving demands of the AR and smart eyewear industry.

About Lumus:

Lumus reflective waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta and SCHOTT, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Lumus co-developed manufacturing processes with its world class supply chain partners including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, to achieve scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of reflective waveguide technology at the core of several existing AR products including Thales' Scorpion full-color head mounted display, Augmedics xVision system for guiding surgeons, MediThinQ's medical devices, Lenovo's ThinkReality A6 released in 2019 as well as Thirdeye's X2 MR Glasses.

Media Contact:

Samantha Bryton

Griffin360

212.481.3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Lumus