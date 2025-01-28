Lumus Announces Z-30 Optical Engine to Address Near-Term Market of Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses

A binocular, 30-degree field-of-view boasts major benefits for consumer use, including extended battery life, smoother visuals, and smaller form factors.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumus, the pioneering developer of geometric waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, today announced the introduction of its Z-30 optical engine, which features the company's groundbreaking Z-Lens 2D waveguide architecture and a smaller field-of-view (30 degrees) to fit seamlessly within standard glasses sizes, offering major functional and aesthetic benefits.

"We're firmly committed to building optical engines for a diverse set of AR glasses designs and use cases, and the announcement of Z-30 specifically addresses what the entry-level consumer market needs," said Lumus CEO Ari Grobman. "Our solution features the same best-in-class image quality as the Z-50 but with a smaller field-of-view, which makes integration within standard glasses form factors easy. The design also extends device battery life, ultimately paving the way for broader widespread consumer adoption."

With Z-30, important performance aspects of AR glasses are optimized to improve the user experience. For example, glasses that feature an integrated Z-30 optical engine will require lower processing requirements and less powerful hardware thanks to having fewer pixels to render, which makes them more affordable to produce. Plus, devices with a mid-sized field-of-view operate more efficiently, creating a smoother visual experience and extending battery life – making them more compatible for long-term consumer use.

Z-30 is exceptionally lightweight, measuring in at 14.5g, offering full color, 720 x 720 pixels resolution, and a brightness of >3,000 nits/Watt. With a 50% reduction in weight and volume compared to the Z-50, it enables the creation of even smaller form factors for AR glasses, which has been a critical barrier to entry.

"Offering a mid-range field of view option for consumer glasses grants major aesthetic benefits; manufacturers can build even smaller form factors that appeal to a consumer audience, and wearers will feel like they are wearing standard glasses and not clunky devices," Grobman added.

The Z-30 optical engine integrates Lumus' Z-Lens waveguide architecture, which offers industry-leading image quality and allows for smaller projector designs. It also enables flexible positioning of the eye-box; reduced world ghost effects, and the possibility for direct bonding of Rx lenses or protective plastic elements. Additional benefits of the Z-Lens waveguide architecture include compatibility with microLED projectors, enabling even slimmer and more power efficient design options.

"We are expanding our product portfolio to offer solutions for all AR applications and product specifications, from immersive gaming and entertainment to data snacking," Grobman concluded. "The introduction of the Z-30 optical engine gives manufacturers the tools they need to appeal to mainstream markets."

About Lumus

Lumus reflective (geometric) waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Other key advantages: a smaller micro-projector, a large field of view, and a distortion-free view of the real world. Remarkably, battery efficiency is up to 10 times greater than any other waveguide on the market, and forward light leakage (forward projection) is inherently negligible.

Lumus' manufacturing processes supported by its world-class supply chain partners, including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, enable scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of geometric waveguide technology at the core of several existing AR products, including Thales' Scorpion full-color head-mounted display, Augmedics xVision system for guiding surgeons, Lenovo's ThinkReality A6 released in 2019 as well as MediThinQ's ScopeEye® and MetaScope®.

