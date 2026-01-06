Lumus Unveils Next-Gen Waveguides for AR Glasses at CES 2026, Including its First Geometric Waveguide to Exceed 70° Field of View

The debuts follow a milestone year in 2025 where Lumus provided the waveguide for the Meta Ray-Ban Display AR glasses, demonstrating the optical performance and mass-manufacturability of geometric waveguides.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumus, the pioneering developer of geometric (reflective) waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, today unveiled its wide field of view ZOE and optimized Z-30, two new waveguides that expand the company's portfolio for the next phase of consumer AR. The company is also previewing Z-30 2.0, its upcoming ultra-thin 30° waveguide, as part of its roadmap to further simplify its waveguide architectures.

Together, ZOE, featuring a >70° field of view (FOV), and the updated Z-30, with a 30° FOV, extend Lumus' leadership across the full spectrum of AR devices from wide-field immersion to lightweight, all-day wear.

"For more than two decades, Lumus has been focused on pioneering the future of waveguide technology," said Ari Grobman, CEO of Lumus. "That dedication paid off in 2025, when Meta adopted our geometric waveguide technology in its Meta Ray-Ban Display consumer AR glasses. That milestone set a new bar for what consumer AR can deliver and accelerated the entire category. With ZOE, the upgraded Z-30, and Z-30 2.0 on the way, we're introducing the next evolution of optical engines that will underpin the coming generation of AR glasses."

Immersion & Everyday Intelligence, Optimized

ZOE is the world's first geometric waveguide to surpass a 70° FOV, designed to maximize immersion without compromising comfort or wearability. Delivering sharp image quality, natural transparency, and full-color fidelity (1080p resolution), it enables some of the most immersive AR applications like spatial entertainment, multi-app productivity, and new modes of communication.

Manufactured with standard optical glass and integrated into Lumus' established mass-production processes, ZOE proves that wide-FOV AR can now be achieved while maintaining excellent performance.

The company also has on display a further optimized version of its Z-30 optical engine, now delivering 40% higher brightness and improved image quality. Compact and lightweight (11g) with a luminance efficiency of >8,000 nits/Watt, the updated Z-30 delivers practical, glanceable experiences such as navigation, translation, and contextual information throughout the day.

Finally, Lumus is previewing its path to easier-to-produce waveguides with Z-30 2.0, featuring a 30° FOV engineered around a new ultra-thin waveguide (40% reduction in thickness) – the thinnest Lumus has ever produced. The waveguide is also 30% lighter than previous generations of Lumus waveguides. This breakthrough will give manufacturers the freedom to design slimmer, more natural-looking frames while maintaining the brightness, clarity, and color fidelity Lumus is known for.

"These waveguides represent the next logical expansion of our portfolio," Grobman said. "Each optical engine is tuned for a specific type of experience – whether that's immersive content or all-day wear – giving consumers more ways to engage with AR in form factors they actually want to wear."

A New Phase of Optical Maturity

Lumus now offers optical engines spanning 20° to over 70°, giving device makers the flexibility to address every segment of the AR market, from entry-level consumer devices to high-performance immersive systems. The company's geometric waveguide technology remains the only AR optics architecture proven to combine brightness, transparency, and efficiency within a high-volume manufacturing framework.

ZOE and Z-30 2.0 will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in the Venetian Hotel, where Lumus will highlight how its geometric waveguide technology continues to push the limits of what's optically and commercially possible in AR.

About Lumus

Lumus geometric (reflective) waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Other key advantages: a smaller micro-projector, a large field-of-view, and a distortion-free view of the real world. Remarkably, battery efficiency is up to 10 times greater than any other waveguide on the market, and forward light leakage (forward projection) is inherently negligible.

Lumus' manufacturing processes, supported by its world-class supply chain partners, including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, enable scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of geometric waveguide technology at the core of several AR products, including Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses, Thales' Scorpion full-color head-mounted display, Augmedics' X2 system for guiding surgeons, SNKEXR, the first medical grade, open platform AR glasses for Healthcare, Lenovo's ThinkReality A6 as well as MediThinQ's ScopeEye® and MetaScope®.

