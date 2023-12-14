Lumus Z-Lens Waveguide Architecture Selected as a Winner of Fast Company's Third Annual Next Big Things in Tech Awards

The list recognizes tech breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumus , the pioneering developer of reflective waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, today announced that its Z-Lens 2D waveguide architecture has been named to Fast Company's third annual Next Big Things in Tech list. The esteemed award program recognizes the technology innovations poised to shape the future of global industries.

Z-Lens' breakthrough waveguide architecture enables the development of small, light AR eyeglasses with high-resolution image quality, outdoor-compatible brightness, and an industry first seamless Rx integration.

"Waveguide technology is a fundamental component for AR glasses to penetrate the consumer market in ways that drive mass-market adoption of the legitimately world-changing product category," said Lumus CEO Ari Grobman. "For reflective waveguides to be recognized by Fast Company is further validation of the research and development that went into the creation of Z-Lens, a solution that we're confident will have great impact on the future of AR and the world."

Featuring an optical engine that is 50% smaller than its predecessor, Z-Lens maintains superb image quality and high luminance efficiency while answering the demands of consumers for natural-looking, unobtrusive AR glasses. Z-Lens' innovative, lightweight optical engine features industry-leading resolution and full, vibrant color to offer superb image quality. With a brightness of 3,000 nits/Watt, consumers will be able to enjoy augmented reality in daylight through a pair of glasses that – from the outside – are virtually indistinguishable from a non-AR pair.

Lumus' Z-Lens architecture creates several degrees of freedom for glasses manufacturers including flexibility of the eye-box position and the ability to directly bond Rx prescription lenses. This feature allows consumers to customize their AR eyeglasses to their vision without bulky, heavy inserts, enabling them to be utilized as normal eyewear.

This year, a select number of technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. Acknowledged by Fast Company for their unparalleled innovation, each one is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

Lumus holds more than 430 patents, with more than 540 additional patents pending, placing it among the world's top patent holders for augmented reality optics.

Click here to see the final list of Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech honorees.

For more information on Lumus, click here . For high-res imagery, click here .

About Fast Company:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com .

About Lumus:

Lumus reflective waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta and SCHOTT, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Other key advantages: a smaller micro-projector, a large field of view, and a distortion-free view of the real world. Remarkably, battery efficiency is up to 10 times greater than any other waveguide on the market, and forward light leakage (forward projection) is negligible.

Lumus co-developed manufacturing processes with its world class supply chain partners including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, to achieve scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of reflective waveguide technology at the core of several existing AR products including Thales' Scorpion full-color head mounted display, Augmedics xVision system for guiding surgeons, Lenovo's ThinkReality A6 released in 2019 as well as Thirdeye's X2 MR Glasses.

Media Contact:

Samantha Bryton

Griffin360

[email protected]

212.481.3456 ex. 25

SOURCE Lumus