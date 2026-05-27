Luna Acupuncture & Wellness Expands Integrative Osteoarthritis Care Services for Seniors and Adults Across Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore., HILLSBORO, Ore., AND ASTORIA, Ore., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Acupuncture & Wellness has announced the expansion of its integrative osteoarthritis care services for seniors and adults at its Astoria and Beaverton/Hillsboro clinics, responding to growing demand for non-invasive pain management options across Oregon. The expanded services focus on helping patients manage joint pain, stiffness, inflammation, and mobility limitations through personalized acupuncture treatment plans and supportive holistic care.

Luna Acupuncture

The expansion comes as more adults seek alternatives to medication-heavy treatment approaches for chronic joint conditions. Luna Acupuncture & Wellness is broadening appointment availability and enhancing treatment offerings for patients living with osteoarthritis, particularly seniors who want long-term support for mobility and daily function.

Growing Demand for Natural Osteoarthritis Support

Osteoarthritis remains one of the most common chronic conditions affecting adults and seniors in the United States. Joint pain in the knees, hips, hands, shoulders, and lower back can make routine activities increasingly difficult over time. Many individuals experience stiffness in the morning, swelling throughout the day, and discomfort that interferes with sleep, exercise, and independence.

Luna Acupuncture & Wellness has seen a steady increase in patients seeking supportive care for these symptoms, particularly among older adults looking for natural approaches that fit alongside their existing medical treatment plans.

"Many patients want additional support that helps them stay active and comfortable without relying entirely on pain medication," said Dr. James Carter of Luna Acupuncture & Wellness. "The goal is not simply temporary relief. Patients want to move better, sleep better, and maintain their quality of life."

The clinic's expanded osteoarthritis services are designed to meet that need through individualized care plans that address both pain and overall physical function.

A Patient-Centered Approach to Joint Pain

At Luna Acupuncture & Wellness, osteoarthritis care begins with a detailed consultation focused on understanding how pain affects each patient's daily life. Practitioners review symptom history, mobility concerns, inflammation patterns, lifestyle habits, and treatment goals before creating a customized acupuncture plan.

Rather than following a single standardized protocol, the clinic adjusts treatments based on the patient's condition, activity level, and comfort. Some patients seek support for chronic knee pain that limits walking, while others need help managing stiffness in the hands or hips that affects work or daily tasks.

Acupuncture treatments aim to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, relax muscle tension around affected joints, and support nervous system regulation. Patients often report gradual improvements in mobility and reduced discomfort after consistent sessions.

The clinic also integrates auricular therapy into many osteoarthritis treatment plans. This specialized acupuncture technique focuses on points located on the ear that correspond to different systems within the body. Auricular therapy may help regulate stress responses and pain perception, particularly for patients dealing with chronic discomfort over long periods.

Expanding Services for Oregon Seniors

The expanded osteoarthritis initiative places a particular emphasis on serving Oregon's growing senior population. Many older adults face ongoing pain that affects balance, flexibility, and independence. Luna Acupuncture & Wellness designed these expanded services to provide seniors with a supportive environment where treatments remain gentle, adaptable, and consistent.

Dr. Carter's previous experience working as a nursing assistant continues to shape the clinic's approach to senior care. That background provided firsthand exposure to the physical and emotional impact chronic pain can have on older adults.

"Seniors often adapt to discomfort for years before seeking additional help," he said. "Many assume pain is just part of aging, but improving comfort and movement can make a meaningful difference in everyday life."

Patients receiving osteoarthritis care frequently report improvements that extend beyond joint pain. Better sleep, improved energy, and reduced stress often become part of the overall treatment experience.

Creating a Calm and Accessible Care Experience

Luna Acupuncture & Wellness has built its reputation around personalized care and patient communication. Appointments are structured to allow time for conversation, progress updates, and adjustments to treatment plans as needed. This approach helps patients feel involved in their care rather than rushed through appointments.

The clinic's atmosphere also plays an important role. Many osteoarthritis patients arrive feeling discouraged after years of discomfort and limited improvement. Providing a calm and welcoming environment helps reduce stress and supports relaxation during treatment sessions.

New patients interested in osteoarthritis care can begin with a free 15 minute consultation. These consultations allow individuals to discuss symptoms, ask questions about acupuncture, and learn how integrative treatment may fit into their broader healthcare plan.

"We want people to feel comfortable exploring their options," Dr. Carter said. "Education is part of the process. Patients deserve clear information and enough time to decide what feels right for them."

Supporting Long-Term Mobility and Wellness

The expanded osteoarthritis services reflect a broader shift toward preventive and supportive healthcare approaches. Rather than focusing solely on symptom suppression, Luna Acupuncture & Wellness works to help patients maintain long-term mobility and physical function.

Many patients seeking osteoarthritis care are not only trying to reduce pain. They want to remain active, continue hobbies, spend time with family, and maintain independence as they age. Treatment plans are designed with those practical goals in mind.

The clinic often encourages patients to combine acupuncture care with movement, hydration, stress reduction, and healthy sleep habits. This broader perspective supports overall wellness while reinforcing the effects of treatment.

Patients appreciate having a care plan that feels collaborative and realistic. Small improvements in movement or daily comfort often build confidence and motivation over time.

Continued Growth Ahead of a Major Milestone

Over the past decade, the clinic has expanded from a local acupuncture practice into a recognized resource for chronic pain support in Oregon.

The addition of enhanced osteoarthritis care reflects the clinic's ongoing commitment to responding to community health needs through accessible, patient-focused services.

Luna Acupuncture & Wellness also continues its monthly support of LovePeaceHarmony.org, a nonprofit organization that funds humanitarian service projects around the world. The partnership reflects the clinic's broader philosophy that healthcare and compassion should extend beyond the treatment room.

As more adults and seniors search for sustainable ways to manage chronic joint pain, Luna Acupuncture & Wellness plans to continue expanding access to integrative care throughout Oregon.

For patients living with osteoarthritis, the clinic's message is straightforward: supportive care, consistent treatment, and individualized attention can help people move through life with greater comfort and confidence.

The clinic offers a free 15-minute discovery consultation for prospective new patients. For scheduling you can call 503-853-2866.

Contact Luna Acupuncture: https://www.lunaacupuncturewellness.com/

Phone: 503-853-2866

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SOURCE Luna Acupuncture