Luna Adolescent Services Now Accepting Clients in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Recovery Services, a first-class Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health treatment center in Houston, Texas, is proud to announce the launch of its Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) this month.

Luna's Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program will provide individuals with a continuum of care that combines various evidenced-based treatment methods including Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, and Attachment-Based Therapy, among other therapeutic modalities to successfully treat co-occurring disorders.

"It is exciting to offer a therapeutic program for adolescents and their families," Luna's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. John O'Neill, said.

Thorough screenings and medical evaluations will be conducted to provide an accurate diagnosis and develop personalized treatment plans for a person's unique needs. Our services include treatment for teenagers struggling with the following:

Substance use disorders and substance misuse

Mental health disorders: Depression, anxiety, and mood instability

Suicidal ideations, self-harm thoughts, and self-harm behaviors

Other addictive patterns (gaming, social media, sexual behaviors, and gambling)

Anger issues, worsening parent-child conflict, and peer relationships

"We believe that adolescents need support, a compassionate lens, and a space to speak freely about their struggles. Our facility is eager to create an environment for young people to feel seen and heard." Luna's Chief Experience Officer, Kathleen Park, said.

Luna Recovery's new adolescent intensive outpatient program consists of:

Individual Therapy weekly

3 hours of group therapy 3 days a week.

Psychiatric Care

Weekly Family Therapy

Continued Alumni Support

"This program is designed to engage clients in a manner that helps them learn, develop new coping skills, and enhance their capacity for attachment with others. We're here to help," said O'Neill.

Luna Recovery is a top-rated facility dedicated to providing a variety of high-quality treatment services to adolescents and adults struggling with substance use and mental health issues. In addition to our new adolescent program, we have the following programs for adults:

Detox

Residential Treatment

Outpatient Treatment (OP)

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

Family Support

NeuroTherapy

Addiction Therapy (Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), individual therapy, and group therapy.)

Our team of multi-faceted experts, including mental health and addiction specialists, medical professionals, recovery advocates, therapists, and other wellness professionals, believe that a seamless transition into an addiction-free existence is made possible by the time spent in the daily routine of reliable, supportive care.

As a result, Luna Recovery's extensive selection of personalized treatment plans addresses the "whole" person. The precise diagnosis and holistic treatment of each patient form the cornerstone of our rehab center's approach to addiction recovery.

We are committed to doing everything possible to help our clients and their families get through the treatment process.

Please contact Luna Recovery's admissions staff today at 281-623-1366 or visit www.Lunarecovery.com to find out more about our adolescent treatment program and the other services we offer.

Luna Recovery Services

Robert Park, LCDC

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

(888)-448-LUNA (Office Phone)

(832)-785-9665 (Mobile Phone)

