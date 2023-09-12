Luna and Adventist Health partner to improve access to in-home, outpatient physical therapy across Los Angeles

News provided by

Luna

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna, the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy, and Adventist Health Simi Valley, a nonprofit, integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast, have today announced a partnership to improve access to in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy across the greater Los Angeles area.

Luna will provide Adventist Health with a seamless, coordinated solution for patients that improve access to outpatient physical therapy, and focus on quality, convenience, and delivery. The service will initially be available in Los Angeles and will expand into other regions over time.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care in the convenience of the patient's home. With Luna, patients can request in-home physical therapy via the Luna app. A licensed physical therapist is then scheduled to arrive at the patient's home for a 45-55 minute appointment, and continues the in-person treatment at home for the duration of the care plan.

"Adventist Health Simi Valley is renowned for our exceptional care, meeting patients where they are in their healthcare journey. This partnership with Luna extends our vision, offering high-quality, in-home outpatient physical therapy beyond our facility's campus," said Jennifer Swenson, President, Adventist Health Simi Valley. 

"With health systems operating at capacity, and patients demanding greater flexibility in outpatient services, including the ability to choose when and where physical therapy is performed, Luna is helping health systems across the country to transform their healthcare experience. Our network of highly experienced physical therapists will deliver first-class, convenient care across Ventura County and Los Angeles that Adventist Health Simi Valley patients need to live healthier lives," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna.

As part of the partnership, clinically-indicated Adventist Health patients will be matched with a local Luna therapist at the time and location of their choosing, based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat patients for the entirety of the treatment plan, and patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits.

Leading health systems such as Providence, Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, and Scripps Health have partnered with Luna to offer outpatient physical therapy in the convenience of a patient's home.

Luna currently operates across 50 markets in 27 states and has treated more than 40,000 patients.

SOURCE Luna

