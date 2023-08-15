Luna announces Luna Labs, a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) division working on enhancing care delivery

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna, the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy, has unveiled Luna Labs, a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) division to enhance patient care. The founding 5 person engineering group will be organized under co-founder, Chief Technology Officer, and former Uber engineer Ryan Gaffney.

Focusing on driving healthcare delivery and efficiency, Luna Labs will create new AI products, including automated conversational tools to quickly assist patients and therapists with requests related to scheduling, rescheduling, billing, and more.

Luna Labs will leverage Large Language Models (LLMs), a type of deep learning AI algorithm, to further enhance its Auto-Charting capability, the only voice-enabled physical therapy charting system available, which transcribes and interprets clinician voice inputs into structured notes, saving time and improving medical record accuracy.

The move comes as healthcare companies race to incorporate advances in AI models and machine learning technologies into their products and services.

"AI is demonstrating significant potential in healthcare, and we're excited about the new things that we're building. Our investment in AI technologies will drive efficiency and allow our therapists to devote more time to patient care, which our health system and provider group partners will all benefit from. We've already made significant advances with our technology platform via Auto-Charting, and Luna Labs will innovate healthcare further to ensure that we continue to lead in the AI race," said Ryan Gaffney, co-founder and CTO at Luna.

RaeAnn Grossman recently joined Luna as its Chief Growth Officer to expand Luna's strategic relationships with health plans and providers, and in-home physical therapy growth opportunities. This coincided with a new national report from Luna, which shows that health systems lose $3.1 billion revenue from physical therapy referral leakage, equating to an average loss of $2,500 per patient.

Luna currently operates across 50 markets in 27 states and has treated 40,000 patients in their homes, and performs an in-person visit every 25 seconds in the home.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care in the convenience of the patient's home. With Luna, patients can request in-home physical therapy via the Luna app. A licensed physical therapist is then scheduled to arrive at the patient's home for a 45-55 minute appointment, and will continue the in-person treatment at home for the duration of the care plan.

