Luna Bronze Makes U.S. Retail Debut Through Launch at Ulta Beauty

Luna Bronze brings cult‑favorite skin-first sunless tanning innovations to Ulta Beauty's nationwide audience, marking a major milestone in the brand's U.S. expansion.

SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Bronze, the award‑winning Australian sunless tanning brand known for its skin-first approach to self tanning and commitment to safer alternatives to UV exposure, is proud to announce its first major U.S. retail partnership with a launch at Ulta Beauty. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand's global expansion and supports its mission to make modern, skin-loving self-tanning more accessible at scale.

Founded by longtime friends and entrepreneurs Rhiannon Hall and Maddy Balderson, Luna Bronze was born from a deeply personal journey: creating a sunless tanning alternative that delivered the confidence of a bronzed glow without compromising skin health. Inspired by Maddy's experience with skin cancer, the founders set out to build a brand that prioritized skin-first formulas, sensorial ease of use, and natural-looking results. Today, Luna Bronze is recognized for its considered formulations, elevated aesthetic, and inclusive approach to sunless tanning across skin tones and lifestyles.

"Partnering with Ulta Beauty is an incredibly meaningful milestone for us" said Maddy Balderson, Co‑Founder of Luna Bronze. "Luna Bronze began as a response to my own experience with skin cancer and the need for a safer, more confidence‑boosting way to glow. To now bring that mission to Ulta Beauty's nationwide community — a retailer so many people trust with their daily beauty rituals — is both humbling and energizing. We're proud to be supporting a broader shift toward skin-first, sunless tanning in the U.S. market."

"Ulta Beauty has long been a leader in championing brands that push the beauty industry forward," said Rhiannon Hall, Co‑Founder of Luna Bronze. "Launching with them is a moment we've worked toward since day one. Our goal has always been to elevate self-tanning with clean, considered formulas that prioritize skin feel and a natural-looking finish. This partnership allows us to introduce that approach to a wider U.S. audience through a trusted retail partner."

As part of the launch, Ulta Beauty will feature a curated edit of the brand's 15 bestselling and hero formulas, including:

Self Tanning Milk (New)

Glow Tanning Moisturizer Light Medium (New)

Self Tanning Jelly (Viral)

Instant Bronzing Cream

Total Eclipse Self Tanning Mousse

Illume Tanning Water

"The sun care and self-tan category continues to grow as our guests become more engaged with products that support both beauty and self-care," said Lisa Tamburello, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Self-tanning has evolved into an important ritual for many guests; one that's about confidence, wellness, and feeling your best year-round. As global beauty continues to rise, our guests are also seeking brands from around the world that bring fresh perspective and proven expertise. Luna Bronze exemplifies this with its Australian heritage and elevated approach to sunless tanning, and we're excited to welcome the brand to Ulta Beauty." - Lisa Tamburello, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty

Across the collection, Luna Bronze is known for its signature scent, skincare‑forward formulas, and a natural‑looking finish that mimics a healthy glow without UV exposure, with celebrity fans like Hilary Duff, Kelsea Ballerini, Jillian Harris, and Sarah Nicole Landry gravitating toward the brand's skin‑first approach. The Ulta Beauty launch reflects Luna Bronze's continued focus on supporting safer tanning habits while delivering modern, sensorial products that fit seamlessly into everyday routines.

Luna Bronze products will be available at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and on Ulta.com beginning February 8th, 2026.

About Luna Bronze

Luna Bronze is an Australian sunless tanning brand co-founded by Rhiannon Hall and Maddy Balderson. Established with a clear commitment to skin health and sun safety, the brand offers a range of skin-first self-tanning and bronzing products designed to deliver natural-looking results through nourishing, thoughtfully formulated products. Luna Bronze continues to advocate for safer alternatives to sun tanning while creating modern, accessible self-tanning and bronzing solutions for glow-seekers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.lunabronzetanning.com or follow @luna_bronze on social media.

