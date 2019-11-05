Luna Fungicide Scores Top Marks Against Powdery Mildew and Botrytis

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the most common fungi in orchards and vineyards, powdery mildew and Botrytis both thrive in climates where grapes are grown. The Luna® family of fungicides from Bayer continues to offer excellent protection at bloom from powdery mildew and Botrytis. Luna fungicides are well-proven, broad-spectrum solutions and great tools for resistance management.

When used at bloom, Luna fungicides help to boost vine health for higher quality fruit. It moves systemically to protect shoots and leaves to reduce dockage and wine off-flavoring. Luna protects against overwintering and later-season vine problems in wine, raisin and table grapes.

Both powdery mildew and Botrytis can be reduced through methods such as proactive leaf removal, which provides better air flow, light penetration and acts as a natural dehumidifier. However, these practices can only provide for approximately 50 percent of disease control. The remaining control comes from fungicidal support. Luna Experience fungicide outperformed the standard fungicide treatment in a field trial conducted in San Luis Obispo in 2019, as shown in the chart.



Bayer treatment Standard treatment Bloom Luna® Experience 8.6 oz Pristine® 12.5 oz Pre close Aframe™ 15.5 oz Quintec® 6.6 oz Bunch closure Luna® Experience 8.6 oz Pristine® 12.5 oz Post-bunch closure Aframe™ 15.5 oz Quintec® 6.6 oz Pre veraison Luna® Experience 8.6 oz Vivando® 15.4 oz Veraison Aframe™ 15.5 oz Inspire Super® 20 oz

The Bayer treatment held final cluster numbers to 2.8 percent severity compared to 32.1 percent in the standard treatment.

Luna fungicide also fights storability diseases, thereby safeguarding crops after harvest by controlling pathogens that commonly cause these losses. Because the Luna family offers two formulations for rotational flexibility, growers can choose which fits best into their IPM program.

"We're really proud of the Luna family as a force against powdery mildew and Botrytis," said Svea Boettcher, product manager. "It is a well-proven and continuously high-performing brand. At Bayer we are focused on supporting our growers and ensuring that they have the tools they need, such as Luna, to maintain vineyard health."

To learn more about powdery mildew and Botrytis management with the Luna family of fungicides, please contact your Bayer CropScience representative or visit https://www.cropscience.bayer.us/products/fungicides/luna.

