LUNA LUNA: FORGOTTEN FANTASY AT THE SHED EXTENDED UNTIL MARCH 16

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to overwhelming demand, Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy at The Shed will be extended for a final time, now concluding its celebrated run on March 16, 2025. Since its debut, over 100,000 visitors have visited the exhibition, solidifying its place as one of New York City's most extraordinary cultural events.

Originally conceived in 1987 as a groundbreaking collaboration between artists and performers, Luna Luna was the world's first art amusement park, featuring rides and attractions designed by legendary figures like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Salvador Dalí, and Roy Lichtenstein. The revival breathes new life into this unique vision with enhanced elements, including a stunning new soundtrack featuring André 3000, David Byrne, Philip Glass, and more, alongside new interactive performances and installations by Puerto Rican duo Poncili Creación.

"Luna Luna is, hands down, the coolest art exhibition to open in New York City this year," declares Time Out New York. Forbes hails it as "A fairground, an art museum, and a memory-making experience all rolled into one," while Vogue insists, "This month, in New York City, you have to be at Luna Luna."

Tickets are available now for the final weeks of Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy and can be purchased at www.lunaluna.com . Additional photos and exhibit information can be found here .

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy is presented by Luna Luna and The Shed. The exhibition is produced by Luna Luna's creative studio, led by Michael Goldberg of Something Special Studios and Anthony Gonzales of DreamCrew as well as Jacob Cohl and the team at S2BN.

