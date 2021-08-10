Luna Selects Amendola Communications for Healthcare PR and Marketing Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced that Luna, the leader in on-demand physical therapy, has selected the firm to support brand amplification and recognition among key players in the healthcare industry.

Luna is the nation's fastest growing on-demand physical therapy service bringing rehabilitation services directly to patients' homes. Their mobile-first approach expands access for patients and increases adherence to post-operative therapy, lowering costs for providers and creating a new mode of employment for expert physical therapists.

"Legacy physical therapy models built solely on brick-and-mortar clinics are not working for patients," said Luna Co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer Palak Shah. "The best evidence of this is the fact that 70 percent of patients never complete their treatment plan, and 63 percent expressing a preference for at-home physical therapy. Luna's on-demand, in-home approach not only helps patients get healthy, but provides new levels of flexibility, independence, and income potential for therapists, and helps hospitals and clinics retain patients. We're teaming with Amendola to get the word out about this pivotal development in healthcare. Amendola's deep industry knowledge and media connections, virtually assures the visibility we need to continue our rapid growth and momentum."

Amendola is implementing a full-service communication strategy for Luna that will amplify the company's ongoing brand, growth, service updates, expertise and successes. Recently Luna officially introduced their turnkey solution, Rehab at Home™ and announced their expansion in the Greater Seattle and Dallas regions through key local provider partnerships.

"The physical therapy market was hungry for a better way to support patient rehabilitation, and Luna provides a high-quality, low-cost solution for them," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "Introducing this model to the wider rehabilitation space is an important step forward in continuing to meet growing value-based care requirements and offering more consumer-centric programs. We're excited to partner with Luna on this endeavor."

To learn more about how Luna is a new era of technology-enabled physical therapy, visit getluna.com.

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic.

For leading health systems and orthopedic groups, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 1,000 exceptional therapists providing services in 19 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

