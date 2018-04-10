Luna Wear Releases the World's First Illuminating Athletic Apparel Line

Luna Wear was born out of Founder and CEO's Richie Luna's near tragic encounter with an oncoming driver while running one night on a dark and lonely road.

"I started my nightly run late that evening. I reached a stretch of road that was completely dark and very lonely," says Luna. "While running I noticed a car coming at high speed. At first I thought that the driver saw me through his headlights but I was wrong. At the last second I was about to get hit however I was lucky enough to be able to jump out of the way. It was at this moment that the idea for Luna Wear was born."

The company has released a full collection of over 25 shirt designs which include female crop and tank tops, short and long sleeve shirts, in addition to male vests, which are available for pre-order on Luna Wear's online store.

"Our vision is for Luna Wear to light up the entire world one person at a time. Our ultimate dream would be when the sun sets and the moon rises, to start seeing Luna lights glittering one by one as people start turning on their Luna Wear gear, across every street in every city of the world," adds Luna.

Luna Wear has already caught the attention and interest of different mega celebrities and major retail stores. Luna Wear has landed on planet Earth and will be coming to a store near you very soon.

To see more, visit: https://lunawear.com/.

About Luna Wear:

Based out of Miami, Fla. Luna Wear is a fashion technology startup that specializes in the design and manufacture of the world's first machine washable & dryable, fashionable, illuminating athletic apparel line.

VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/223727666

*IMAGE for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0410s2p-lunawear-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Richie Luna

CEO, LUNA WEAR

pr@lunawear.com

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luna-wear-releases-the-worlds-first-illuminating-athletic-apparel-line-300627557.html

SOURCE Luna Wear

Related Links

https://lunawear.com

