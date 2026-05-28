Lunai Bioworks and BrainStorm Therapeutics Launch Foundation-Funded Parkinson's and Rare Epilepsy AI Discovery Collaboration

Collaboration integrates AI discovery, human brain organoid modeling, and in vivo validation to generate differentiated neurology assets for pharmaceutical partnering and development

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunai Bioworks' (NASDAQ: LNAI) wholly owned subsidiary BioSymetrics and BrainStorm Therapeutics today announced a strategic collaboration and Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly discover, validate, and advance novel therapeutic targets for neurological diseases. The collaboration is supported by a newly awarded grant from the LouLou Foundation.

Announcing A Foundation-Funded Neurology Collaboration

The collaboration combines BioSymetrics' AI-driven target discovery and in vivo zebrafish validation platform with BrainStorm Therapeutics' proprietary human-derived organoid systems to create an integrated translational engine for neurology drug discovery. The companies intend to generate high-confidence therapeutic programs designed for pharmaceutical partnering, licensing, and downstream development.

The collaboration is aligned with emerging FDA guidance encouraging adoption of innovative new approach methodologies (NAMs) that improve human translational relevance and reduce dependence on traditional mammalian animal models in drug development. Initial efforts will focus on rare genetic epilepsies and neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease.

As part of the collaboration, the companies are integrating BrainStorm's Parkinson's disease midbrain organoid foundation model with BioSymetrics' proprietary analysis of the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) dataset, to identify progression-associated biomarkers and high-confidence therapeutically actionable targets. The program is intended to support precision medicine strategies and accelerate the development of differentiated CNS therapeutics.

In a flagship program under the collaboration, BioSymetrics and Brainstorm Therapeutics, together with Dr. Calum MacRae at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, have received funding from the LouLou Foundation to identify and advance novel therapeutic approaches for a rare genetic epilepsy. The initiative is expected to generate mechanistic insights, biological validation data, and development-stage assets while establishing a scalable framework for future neurology programs.

Concurrently, the companies have entered into a Letter of Intent to expand the collaboration across additional neurological indications. The LOI outlines a structured framework to:

⁠Identify and prioritize therapeutic targets using integrated computational, organoid, and in vivo discovery approaches

⁠Rapidly validate targets across complementary biological systems

Advance differentiated programs supported by mechanistic rationale and translational validation data

⁠Engage pharmaceutical partners, strategic collaborators, and investors around selected development opportunities

The collaboration is designed to efficiently progress programs from discovery through translational validation and external partnering, with the goal of creating multiple value-generating opportunities across the neurology pipeline.

"Neurological diseases remain one of the largest areas of unmet medical need, yet CNS drug development continues to suffer from high rates of clinical trial failure due to poor target selection and limited translational predictability" said Dr. Robert Fremeau, Founder & CEO of BrainStorm Therapeutics. "By combining human-relevant organoid biology with AI-driven discovery and rapid in vivo validation, we believe this collaboration can generate higher-confidence therapeutic programs with stronger development and partnering potential."

"We believe the combination of AI, organoids, and in vivo validation creates a scalable framework for generating high-value neurology programs," said David Weinstein, Lunai's CEO. "Our focus is not simply discovery but efficiently advancing targets toward pharmaceutical partnering and downstream clinical development."

Neurological diseases represent one of the fastest-growing areas of global healthcare burden, yet drug development success rates remain among the lowest in the industry. The companies believe that integrating computational discovery with human-relevant biology and rapid functional validation may improve translational success while creating multiple pathways for value creation, including strategic partnerships, joint ventures, licensing transactions, and asset-centric financings.

The collaboration is intended to generate a portfolio of discrete, development-ready neurology programs that may be advanced through a range of structures, including licensing agreements, co-development partnerships, special purpose vehicles, and new company formation. By focusing on biologically validated targets with defined translational pathways, the companies aim to accelerate timelines to partnering and unlock additional opportunities for non-dilutive funding.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery and development across the central nervous system (CNS) and other high-unmet-need areas. Lunai integrates data analytics and experimental biology to improve development efficiency, reduce cost, and increase the probability of success. For more visit https://lunaibioworks.com.

About BrainStorm Therapeutics

BrainStorm Therapeutics is a precision neuroscience company focused on developing innovative therapies for neurological disorders using advanced human-relevant model systems, translational biology, and artificial intelligence–driven discovery approaches. The company leverages proprietary organoid platforms, computational biology, and disease biology insights to support therapeutic discovery, target validation, and therapeutic development. For more visit https://brainstormtherapeutics.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected scope, objectives, and potential benefits of the collaboration, the ability to generate and validate therapeutic targets, and the potential for future partnerships, financings, or development programs. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Factors that could affect outcomes include the parties' ability to generate and validate data, advance programs, enter into definitive agreements, secure partnerships or funding, and achieve regulatory milestones. The companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Lunai Bioworks Inc.