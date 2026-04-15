Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) and Geneial Sign LOI to Build Rare Disease Patient Cohorts for Pharma Partnerships

Collaboration converts patient-led data into trial-ready cohorts to support drug development, commercial partnerships, and revenue-generating opportunities.

Initial programs underway to integrate rare disease datasets and advance commercial partnership opportunities with pharmaceutical companies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., and HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunai Bioworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNAI) ("Lunai"), an AI-driven drug discovery company, and Geneial, Inc., a precision medicine data infrastructure and patient engagement company, today announced that BioSymetrics, a wholly owned Lunai subsidiary, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Geneial to pursue a strategic collaboration in rare neurological disorders.

The collaboration is designed to support rare disease research and advocacy groups in converting fragmented, patient-generated data into actionable drug development programs, including the creation and activation of trial-ready patient cohorts that can support pharmaceutical partnerships.

Rare diseases affect approximately 300 million people globally, yet drug development remains constrained by limited access to structured, usable patient data. The targeted rare neurological segment represents a multi-billion-dollar and growing market opportunity.

Initial programs are expected to integrate datasets across multiple patient registries, incorporating longitudinal clinical data to support cohort development and translational research across indications.

Under the proposed collaboration, BioSymetrics and Geneial plan to:

Integrate and standardize patient-led rare disease datasets

Identify defined patient subgroups for clinical development

Generate actionable insights to support therapeutic programs

Enable the activation of trial-ready cohorts for pharma and biotech engagement

This approach is intended to reduce development risk, improve the probability of trial success, and accelerate timelines by addressing a key bottleneck in rare disease drug development: connecting longitudinal patient data and engaged cohorts with translational research and clinical development opportunities.

The companies expect to pursue commercial partnerships enabled by these efforts, supporting potential revenue-generating collaborations and downstream partnering opportunities with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.

"Geneial's mission is to accelerate precision medicine by connecting patient communities, researchers, and industry partners," said Adam Hansen, CEO of Geneial. "This collaboration connects our AI-enabled patient engagement and data platform with BioSymetrics' capabilities to translate real-world data into targeted therapies and accelerate development timelines."

"Rare neurological disorders represent a large unmet need, but the underlying data have historically been difficult to use," said Gabe Musso, Chief Scientific Officer of BioSymetrics. "This collaboration is focused on making that data actionable for developmental programs and enabling a more efficient path toward the clinic."

Geneial and BioSymetrics will combine patient engagement infrastructure with data integration and analysis capabilities to support therapeutic development and clinical pathway design.

The initial focus will include select rare neurodevelopmental disorders, with the goal of building scalable programs that can expand over time.

The LOI is non-binding. Specific projects and commercial terms are expected to be defined in future definitive agreements.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery and development across central nervous system (CNS) and other high unmet need areas. Lunai integrates data analytics and experimental biology to improve development efficiency, reduce cost, and increase probability of success. For more visit https://lunaibioworks.com.

About Geneial

Geneial is an AI-powered precision medicine data infrastructure company focused on rare and genetic diseases. Its platform integrates patient engagement, longitudinal data, and semantic interoperability, connecting patients, researchers, and industry partners to accelerate therapeutic development and care navigation. For more visit https://geneial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected scope, objectives, and potential benefits of the proposed collaboration, the potential development of datasets and patient cohorts, and the possibility of future commercial partnerships. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Factors that could affect outcomes include the parties' ability to enter into definitive agreements, advance proposed projects, generate and validate data, secure partnerships, obtain necessary funding or regulatory support, and realize the anticipated benefits of the collaboration. Lunai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Lunai Bioworks Inc.