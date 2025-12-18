Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) Featured in International Business Times as AI Partnership Talks Advance

AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company engages pharma on CNS programs amid rising deal activity

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ: LNAI), an AI-driven pharmaceutical discovery company, was featured in International Business Times in a year-end analysis highlighting the company's strategic positioning, active partnership discussions, and favorable market dynamics as 2025 draws to a close.

Read the full International Business Times article:

"Lunai Bioworks: Year-End Partnering Momentum & Stock Setup"

https://www.ibtimes.com/lunai-bioworks-year-end-partnering-momentum-stock-setup-3792976

The December 17, 2025 article examines Lunai's ongoing negotiations with pharmaceutical companies around multiple central nervous system (CNS) programs, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and epilepsy, at a time when large biopharma organizations are increasingly pursuing discovery-stage partnerships to accelerate pipeline development and reduce biological risk.

Partnership Momentum Amid a High-Value Market Reset

The International Business Times feature places Lunai's partnering activity within the broader context of powerful industry tailwinds, including an estimated $240 billion in annual revenue at risk from patent expirations and approximately $1.3 trillion in available capital earmarked for external innovation. The article references recent landmark transactions in AI-enabled drug discovery, including Valo Health's up to $3 billion Parkinson's disease partnership with Merck KGaA and Relation Therapeutics' collaboration with Novartis, which included a $55 million upfront payment.

"Over the past several months, large pharmaceutical companies have shown an increasing willingness to engage in discovery-stage collaborations that can accelerate pipeline development while helping manage biological uncertainty," said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Lunai Bioworks, as quoted in the article.

Augusta Platform Targets Persistent CNS Unmet Needs

The article highlights Lunai's Augusta™ platform, which integrates longitudinal clinical data, large-scale proteomics, and high-dimensional phenotypic analysis with biological validation to address diseases where traditional discovery approaches have struggled.

The feature references Lunai's recently announced Parkinson's disease program, which identified multiple clinically meaningful patient subtypes and associated biological targets using data from the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI), one of the world's most comprehensive longitudinal Parkinson's datasets.

"Platforms that can refine patient populations, sharpen target selection, and provide early biological validation are increasingly viewed as essential tools for reducing risk and enabling confident investment decisions," Weinstein noted.

Distinct Market and Capital Structure Dynamics

International Business Times also examined several company-specific dynamics that may influence investor attention, including:

Approximately 11 million shares sold short against a post-split public float of roughly 23 million shares





A market capitalization reset from over $350 million to under $30 million during 2025





The potential for valuation re-rating as partnership discussions advance





Seasonal year-end portfolio positioning effects

"In biotechnology, strategic partnerships and external validation events are often catalysts that prompt investors to reassess both risk and long-term opportunity," Weinstein stated.

Focus on Non-Dilutive, Strategic Growth

The article emphasizes that partnership execution represents a key near-term priority for Lunai, offering the potential for non-dilutive capital, extended operating runway, and validation of the company's platform-driven approach.

"We're actively exploring opportunities with strategic partners and investors that can support Lunai's development while expanding the reach of our platform," Weinstein said.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai Bioworks aims to redefine how artificial intelligence accelerates therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

For more information, please visit: https://lunaibioworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential clinical impact, therapeutic benefit, development timelines, partnering strategy, and commercial value.

