LunaJets Sees a Hard Landing After the Golden Age

After two years of post-pandemic unsustainable growth, the business aviation market is experiencing a major step back. "Our industry is highly cyclical and exposed to macro swings, we are not surprised by this slowdown in Europe. We had largely anticipated this situation (LunaJets' Ebace 2022 press release) but nonetheless remain very concerned by this new market." noted LunaJets' CEO Eymeric Segard.

"Low interest rates, M&A and corporate activities at all-time highs are clearly behind us, as we foresee a hard landing for our industry with potential supply dislocation risks if conditions remain" Segard concludes.

A Slow Start of the Year for LunaJets

"We were pleased to report a 40% revenue growth, to nearly $150M, and a record of 1,250 new clients for 2022, despite a slow down since last August. However, from January our revenue and bookings have decreased by 3%" comments Guillaume Launay, the Group Head of Sales, "which is disappointing but well above market average."

"Overall, our summer pre-booking level although a little later than normal, remains strong, whereas pricing and availability are much better than last year. We now predict return to normal after the chaotic Summer 2022 due to airport and supply issues have abated significantly" he adds.

New Offices and Executives

"LunaJets, an independent market platform with a strong brand and healthy financial situation (debt-free) leveraging its 15-year track record of disciplined growth and profitability is uniquely positioned, to address the new challenges and opportunities in the private jet industry" mentions Alain Leboursier, LunaJets' Managing Director.

"We think like a start-up and behave like a global group, this short-term market slow down does not distract us from our long-term strategy, we have opened three new offices since January. Last February, in Dubai DIFC, led by Caroline Cresp, Zurich in April, managed by Thomas Hauser and finally two weeks ago, Madrid managed by Carlos Matallana, a former executive at Gestair, the leading Spanish operator" he concludes.

As our clear and disciplined strategy is attracting new employees and executives, we are delighted to announce the recent appointment of Roman Nefedov, coming from Ralph Lauren, as the new Marketing Director.

This international expansion is a testimony of LunaJets' core vision to create the most efficient platform to book a charter anywhere in the world. Supported by its unique expertise LunaJets aims to guarantee access to the best operators, fleet and most recent aircraft using SAF fuel and offsetting their carbon footprint.

ABOUT LUNAJETS

LunaJets is a leading global provider of private jet charter solutions based in Geneva with offices in London, Paris, Monaco, Riga, Dubai, Zurich and Madrid.

With a team of over 85 experts, based on its proprietary technologies, LunaJets provides independent advice for booking any private jet anywhere in the world 24/7. It offers the most flexible service in the market on all types of flights. In 2015, LunaJets was the first charter broker to be ARG/US certified outside the US. A certification held to this day. The company was founded in 2007 by Eymeric Segard, current CEO.

