LUNAPHORE PARTNERS WITH DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES TO BRING INNOVATIVE SPATIAL BIOLOGY SOLUTIONS TO CLINICAL RESEARCH

MINNEAPOLIS , Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that one of its spatial biology brands, Lunaphore, is partnering with Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery) to add Lunaphore COMET™, a best-in-class spatial biology platform, to Discovery's global suite of biospecimen products and specialty lab services supporting customers with clinical research.

The strategic partnership leverages Lunaphore's COMET technology, the only fully-automated, high-throughput, hyperplex platform with superior tissue profiling capabilities, with Discovery's scientific expertise to advance immuno-oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease research across all development stages at a new level of precision and speed. Discovery's Lunaphore COMET Hyperplex Immunofluorescence Services will facilitate the development of next-generation assays for clinical trials and provide multidimensional spatial biology insights to advance biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and translational medicine.

"We are excited to expand our specialty lab services offering to include Lunaphore COMET Hyperplex Immunofluorescence Services," said Discovery CEO Greg Herrema. "By integrating COMET with Discovery's molecular pathology expertise, this partnership is poised to drive biomedical research breakthroughs. This new service combined with our rigorous regulatory compliance processes will provide pharmaceutical companies with the ability to develop Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) compliant hyperplex tests."

"Discovery Life Sciences stands out as a pioneering global leader offering COMET's cutting-edge capabilities to biopharmaceutical clients across the U.S., Europe, and APAC," said Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics & Genomics Segment. "This strategic partnership furthers Bio-Techne's commitment to push the boundaries of research to transform patient care. I look forward to seeing COMET accelerate the adoption of spatial biology techniques in clinical trials."

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. – a Bio-Techne brand, is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore provides solutions based on a game-changing chip technology that can extract spatial proteomic and transcriptomic data from tumors and other tissues, transforming any assay into multiplex spatial biology through a streamlined and easily integrated process. Lunaphore empowers researchers in immunology, immuno-oncology, and neuroscience to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and drug development. Lunaphore's technology enables the identification of biomarker signatures with clinical relevance to support the development of diagnostic tools and streamline clinical trials, to ultimately improve patient outcomes. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit https://lunaphore.com.

About COMET™

Lunaphore COMET™ is the only fully-automated, high-throughput, hyperplex platform ensuring scalability and reproducibility without the need to conjugate primary antibodies. COMET provides walk-away automation, integrating staining, imaging, and image preprocessing steps to obtain standard hyperplex images. The multiomics capability of COMET enables the simultaneous analysis of both RNA and protein data within the spatial context of tissues to enhance the understanding of cellular dynamics and disease processes. COMET generates highly robust and reproducible data with full tissue preservation, allowing researchers to perform downstream modalities such as H&E or transcriptomics using the same slide. Its superior tissue profiling capabilities facilitate the analysis of 40 different spatial markers in each automated run on a tissue slide. In contrast to other spatial biology solutions, COMET works with off-the-shelf, label-free primary antibodies, making panel design much more flexible and faster than any other hyperplex solution. COMET works with regular glass slides from standard histology workflows; it is validated for human and mouse samples and is compatible with any other animal sample. The platform can be used for a wide range of research applications, allowing for a dramatic improvement in the understanding of disease pathology. To learn more about the COMET platform, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/products/comet/

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is a leading global provider of biospecimen products and specialty lab services. The company enables the discovery and development of therapies and diagnostics by providing pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic companies with the highest quality biospecimens, in vitro preclinical solutions, and cell and gene therapy starting materials. Additionally, Discovery offers a complete suite of specialty lab services, including genomics, proteomics, molecular pathology, and cell biology, to support both prospective and retrospective clinical trials. For more information, visit dls.com.

