Lunar Launches Limited Edition Heritage Line in Collaboration with Di An Di and 886

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Lunar , the first and only Asian American craft hard seltzer made with real, premium fruits and ingredients from Asia, is launching its new "Heritage" line. The new collection is dedicated to exploring deeply authentic flavors that pay tribute to well-known Asian foods and are co-developed with New York-based chefs and owners of popular local restaurants, Di An Di and 886, and designer/illustrator Vanessa Nguyen.

Founded in 2020, the New York-based company started with its main line of modern and accessible craft seltzers featuring real yuzu juice, lychee, and maesil plum syrup sourced from Asia. After gaining a cult following and finding its way on various menus in New York, the team was inspired and driven to explore even deeper into its heritage and continued to find a way to share more delicious yet meaningful Asian flavors that push the boundary of what can be done with hard seltzers and ready-to-drinks (RTDs).

The limited-edition line includes three unique flavors never seen before in their categories:

Tamarind & Rice Paddy Herb : Co-developed with first-generation Vietnamese American owners Kim Hoang and Tuan Bui of Di An Di , this flavor is inspired by the Vietnamese sweet and sour soup canh chua, or cá nấu. Using fresh Vietnamese rice paddy herb, or ngo om, sourced locally in New York and natural tamarind paste from India , this flavor is bright and tart while leaving beverage lovers with a tea-like finish.

: Co-developed with first-generation Vietnamese American owners and of , this flavor is inspired by the Vietnamese sweet and sour soup or cá nấu. Using fresh Vietnamese rice paddy herb, or sourced locally in and natural tamarind paste from , this flavor is bright and tart while leaving beverage lovers with a tea-like finish. Pineapple Cake : This flavor was co-developed with owners Eric Sze and Andy Chuang of Taiwanese American restaurant 886 and is the first seltzer to feature MSG, sourced from Ajinomoto, as an ingredient. This flavor is inspired by Taiwan's most popular delicacy, the pineapple cake, or feng li su 鳳梨酥. Crafted to emulate the structure of the pastry, freshly-baked shortbread aromas bubble up the moment you open the can, followed by a long, crisp tartness brought to you by the pineapple juice. A hint of salt and the MSG's iconic umami appear at the end of the sip to round out the flavor and complete the pineapple cake experience.

"Our mission is to authentically share the flavors and experiences of our community," said Kevin Wong, co-founder of Lunar. "In light of recent events, we wanted to take it a step further with flavors traditionally deemed as 'exotic' and unfamiliar by the Western world but to us are nostalgic and representative of our upbringing and heritage."

"The hope is that by introducing these hard-to-find yet uniquely emblematic flavors in a modern and approachable format, we can help consumers new to these flavors experience some of our favorite parts of our culture and hopefully develop a respect and appreciation for them," said Sean Ro, co-founder of Lunar.

The "Heritage" line is now available in New York at both Di An Di and 886 restaurants and is available for pre-order in 32 U.S. states online on Lunar's website. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the chefs who created the recipes and Apex For Youth. To learn more about Lunar, head over to their website, www.drinklunar.com .

About Lunar

Founded in 2020, Lunar is the first and only Asian American craft hard seltzer that is born and raised in New York and made with the best, premium fruits and ingredients from Asia. Lunar uses a proprietary yeast and nutrient blend coupled with a filtration process that results in the uncompromised quality of the brand's seltzers. The award-winning beverage brand works to deliver a delicious and elevated hard seltzer experience that is unapologetically authentic in its flavors and heritage, yet uniquely American and modern. To learn more about Lunar, head over to their website, http://www.drinklunar.com .

