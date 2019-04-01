Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC) Makes History in the Asian Community and Reveals the 18 Teams Participating in the 1st Annual Asian Heritage Men's Basketball Tournament

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunar NYC Inc., also known as Lunar New Year Celebration™, also known as LunarNYC, today announces that 18 teams will participate in its First Annual Asian Men's Heritage Basketball Tournament. The tournament will take place on April 6th and 7th, 2019 at New York City's "state-of-the-art" Basketball City (at Pier 36). Basketball City is a 70,000 sq. ft. Sports & Entertainment facility, which contains seven air-conditioned basketball courts with glass backboards, electronic scoreboards and automated video system.

Featuring a limited pool of teams, the event will be split into two divisions, Friendship and Elite, with the goal of creating parity. LunarNYC makes history in the Asian Community by announcing North America's Largest Educational Championship prize ever awarded in an Asian Basketball Tournament. The Friendship Division features an educational cash prize totaling $8,000 and will headline teams that are looking to participate in exhibition-style games in a casual-competitive environment. Meanwhile, teams in the Elite Division will compete for an educational cash prize totaling $12,000, vying to capture North America's largest championship prize ever awarded in an Asian basketball tournament.

"In only 3 months of time, LunarNYC will make history in the Asian Community by helping bring together over 200 basketball players, their friends and family members from all over the country for a day of awareness, education and fun at the most highly anticipated Asian Sports event in North America. With huge interest from the Asian Media, a planned blessing from a traditional Lion Dance, at New York City's start-of-the-art basketball facility, and with the largest educational championship prizes ever awarded in North American, I am very thankful to our generous sponsors from all over the world and our staff for their hard work," stated LunarNYC's founder and CEO, Jiang Yu.

Teams participating in the Elite Division:

LunarNYC, New York City , NY

, NY NYK Spartans, New York City , NY

, NY Asianballers, Atlanta, GA

District, Virginia, VA

Top Gunz, New York City , NY

, NY Rise Hoops, New York City , NY

Teams participating in the Friendship Division:

NYC Falcons, New York City , NY

Falcons, , NY Nu Alpha Phi , New York and New Jersey

, and Rutgers , New Jersey and Long Island

, and Long Island DFW, Dallas Fort Worth, TX

NYC Hustlers, New York and New Jersey

Hustlers, and Thunder, New York and New Jersey

and Panthers, New York and New Jersey

and Sun Rays Driving School, New York City , NY

, NY Showcase NYC , New York City , NY

, , NY Squad Up, New York City , NY

, NY CAM Basketball, Lowell, MA

Soormay, New York , New Jersey and Boston

The 1st (First) Annual Asian Heritage Men's Basketball Tournament seeks to bring together Asian communities, along with those who love the culture globally, to participate in a fun, competitive and educational experience through sports. LunarNYC intends to launch a series of sports endeavors to show their support for all Asian communities around the world.

The event is being sponsored by companies located all over the world and from various industry sectors such as Investment Banking, Media, Real Estate, CBD, Venture Capital and Private Equity. These generous contributions helps to provide a spotlight on the growing deep cultural ties between basketball and Asian culture.

LunarNYC Proudly Thanks Our Sponsors for Making History in the Asian Community:

Gear Capital Partners

Boustead Securities, LLC

Financial Buzz Media Networks

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc

SBT Advantage Bank

SS Investment Group

Chinese American Real Estate Association

Blue Ocean Property Group

Financial Ventures Group

ChineseHempOil.com

Jag SanDeep Family Office

We welcome all media coverage and currently have interest from these companies covering LunarNYC's historic day:

China Press

Ming Pao Daily

World Journal

Sing Tao Newspaper

Sinovision

Sino TV

ICN

Peace TV

Chopstick NY

Asian In NY

China Daily

NY Japion

NY Daily Sun

Shukan NY Seikatsu

Yomi-Time

Front Line

West Side Spirit

Korea Times

Korea TV

About Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC):

Headquartered in the heart New York City, Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping and uniting all Asians, and those who love the culture, under our one Global Brand. Our primary mission is the development of Youth between the ages of 5 years old to 22 years old, while promoting Diversity, Love, Unity, Peace and Prosperity through leadership programs. We empower and cultivate these young minds by putting together educational activities, global conferences, lectures, forums, concerts, food festivals, pageants, mentoring, and special sporting events.

For All Media Contact:

+1-212-457-0852

info@LunarNYC.org

SOURCE Lunar NYC Inc.

Related Links

https://lunarnyc.org/

