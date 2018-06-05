Lunar Way Chooses Humio To Provide Real-Time Observability Across All Microservices

Lunar Way offers users a new way to interact with their money by bringing them digital transactions with the institutions that have yet to make the digital transformation. The app makes the user experience faster with the focus on intuition, convenience and accessibility by building API's that interact with brick and mortar banking institutions.

"To deliver our innovative and intuitive experiences to our users, we knew we would use Kubernetes to manage our large number of microservices and Elastic and Kibana were no longer going to suffice," said Lunar Way DevOps Engineer, Kasper Nissen. "We knew modern DevOps ideals and infrastructure were needed to launch banking into the modern age and Humio was at the heart of the launch. Humio dashboards are displayed on monitors throughout our offices - and now all employees can keep an eye on logs and the graphs they produce to ensure all needs are being met and everything is running smoothly."

"One of the unique features of Humio are the real-time live dashboards, within seconds we can see how users are interacting with our services. Lunar Way is obsessed with delivering innovative banking services to market and they are able to do this by adopting modern DevOps concepts and Cloud Native infrastructure," said Geeta Schmidt, Humio CEO. "Humio is honored to enable Lunar Way with real-time insights to their environment so they can continue to manage and deliver services that delight their customer base."

Humio is a solution for aggregating, exploring, reporting, and analyzing log data in real-time. It gathers log data from a range of sources and can be deployed in both Cloud and On-Premises environments. Humio's innovative data storage and in-memory search/query engine technologies provide a cost-competitive log management and analysis solution that requires significantly less hardware, engineering resources, and licensing costs vs. competing solutions. Humio has offices in London, San Francisco, and Aarhus, DK.

