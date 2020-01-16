Lunar Year Limited-Edition "All About Hue" Brush
Jan 16, 2020, 11:55 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseblue Cosmetics has announced its fifth product launch and first in 2020, the limited-edition "All About Hue" Blush Brush released just in time for the Lunar New Year and the first blush brush authentically made with Chinese porcelain. Let Baseblue help you perfect your finish with this ultra-plush makeup brush tailor-designed with a gold infused handle and hand-crafted with custom paint by local artisans. This unique design has helped the brand to reimagine makeup tools to create a custom product as unique as its customers.
The 'All About Hue' brush will stand out against your other beauty tools because of its ink painted design tip and white bristles dipped in a gradient blue hue. Expertly use the soft bristles to blend cheek makeup and add a flush of color with blush as the slender ceramic handle provides a comfortable and stabilizing grip to sculpt the face.
For optimum use and high-definition results, the absorbent brush can be used with wet or dry products including bronzers, powder blush, highlighters, contour color and blush pigment. Versatile enough for blending or depositing pigments to the cheeks, it can also be used with powders to set liquid, cream or tinted balm foundation. Baseblue Cosmetics is committed to helping consumers and professional makeup artists discover new looks while enhancing their artistry one innovation at a time.
The brand promises to continually develop innovative products that stretch the artistic imagination of consumers and professional makeup artists alike. Baseblue Cosmetics products are sold exclusively on the website. Visit: https://www.basebluecosmetics.com/product/all-about-hue-blush-brush.
ABOUT BASEBLUE COSMETICS
Led by a team of beauty-obsessed executives, Baseblue Cosmetics launched in 2018 to be the go-to source for the latest beauty trends and "must-have" essentials, from applicators to makeup. We value delivering cosmetics products that inspire clients to reveal their own Baseblue beauty while leading the way in makeup innovation and technology.
PRESS CONTACT:
Ashleigh Williams
PR & Marketing Manager
ashleigh@basebluecosmetics.com
Office: 202-783-8888
SOURCE Baseblue Cosmetics
