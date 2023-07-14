LunarCrush Secures $5 Million Series A Funding to Pioneer User-Centric Social Media Experience

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LunarCrush, the trailblazing crypto and media analytics platform, announced a successful $5 million Series A fundraising round, boosting the company's valuation to an impressive $30 million.

The round was jointly led by Draper Round Table / INCE Capital, with significant contributions from a consortium of investors. Among these contributors, Blockchain Founders Fund, Draper Associates, WWVentures, TRGC, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Draper Goren Holm, Side Door Ventures, MoonPay, EMURGO, LBANK Labs, FUNFAIR Ventures, and Techstars stand out. Renowned angel investors David Bleznak and Francisco Oliva-Velez Cancel also joined the round. LunarCrush is a proud Techstars LA 2019 alumni.

LunarCrush's additional capital will supercharge its mission to transform the way individuals consume social media. Built upon invaluable experience derived from the crypto and financial sectors, their pioneering tool allows users to curate their social media feeds. This innovative solution offers users the means to navigate the vast sea of social media content and identify trends resonating with their unique interests in real time.

"Our work in the crypto and financial sectors, where noise levels are notoriously high, underscored the need for custom algorithms that allow users to delve deeper into their preferred content and discover trending topics in real time," shared LunarCrush CEO Joe Vezzani.

Rather than merely following individuals, LunarCrush is catalyzing a seismic shift towards a topic-centric social media landscape. This transformative approach enables users to curate a more enriched, personalized experience, following their interests as they unfold in real time across various social media platforms.

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, an early investor in LunarCrush, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's evolution: "We believe in the LunarCrush team, vision, expertise and foresight. The company has seen tremendous growth a clear indicator of their strong capability to deliver a premier product and fill the need for social sentiment analysis and data analytics in the crypto and finance space. We're excited about the future and how LunarCrush will play a role to further user empowerment."

In a realm where people want to leave their echo chambers and understand trending topics holistically, LunarCrush's solution is game-changing. LunarCrush invites all to experience this ground-breaking tool and heralding a new era of social media, where personalized, real-time content is not just a possibility, but a reality.

About LunarCrush

LunarCrush's mission is to foster mindful media and create transparency for the world's social media discourse. Our platform, first proven in the cryptocurrency and financial industries, now provides a novel solution for the information-saturated social media landscape, offering a tailored approach to media consumption beyond the control of traditional algorithms.

