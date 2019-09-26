Lunarline Awarded a Contract to Support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Ocean Service

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunarline, Inc. today announced that it was awarded a contract to provide Security Assessment and Support Service to the National Ocean Service (NOS), a line office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Under this program Lunarline will support the NOS Information Management Office in its mission to provide secure, enterprise-wide information technology support.

"NOS's mission to observe, understand and manage our nation's coastal and marine resources is critical to the country's health and well-being," said Lunarline CEO Waylon Krush. "It is a privilege to provide security assessment and consulting support to help defend NOS systems and ensure the secure achievement of its important mission."

Lunarline – a Services Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) – partnered with Woman-Owned Small Business Earth Resources Technology (ERT) to deliver a 100% small business solution to the NOS security challenge.

"We're delighted to form this partnership with ERT, a proven provider of IT engineering to NOAA," said Lunarline Vice President Ilene Yarnoff. "NOAA's selection of a 100% small business team to support this program is yet another example of NOS and NOAA's deep commitment to the small business community. We are grateful for the opportunity to lead this team and help further cement NOS's reputation as a leader in system security and engineering."

With the award of the Security Assessment and Support Services program to Lunarline NOS joins the 500+ organizations supported by Lunarline across the Intelligence, Defense, Federal Civilian and private sectors. To learn more visit www.Lunarline.com.

About Lunarline

Lunarline provides cyber services, managed services training and products to the DoD, intelligence, civilian and private sector communities. Founded in 2004 they deliver Solutions Built on Security® to transform security programs and fight back against modern cybercrime. For more information visit Lunarline.com.

For more information about Lunarline, please visit Lunarline.com or follow us on Twitter at @LunarlineInc.

