Lunarline Named One of 2019's 20 Best Tech Companies to Work For

ARLINGTON, Va., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunarline today announced that they have been named one of the 20 Best Tech Companies to Work for by Insight Success Magazine. The only cybersecurity company to win this distinction, this award recognizes Lunarline's commitment to ethical leadership principles and creating a workplace that empowers employees to innovate in pursuit of a more secure tomorrow.

"For the past 15 years we've focused on building a diverse, vibrant company where people can make a difference," says Lunarline CEO Waylon Krush. "We invest in their well-being, their personal and professional development and their ideas. We also create opportunities for our employees to give back, through the Warrior to Cyber Warrior (W2CW) Foundation, our 501(c)(3) dedicated to preparing Veterans of the US Armed Forces for civilian careers in cybersecurity."

In announcing the award Insight Success cited Lunarline's willingness to invest in employee development. They also noted the extensive library of training, certifications and technical testing labs available to Lunarline staff as part of the School of Cybersecurity's comprehensive approach to cyber workforce development.

Another key factor in Lunarline's award was their unwavering commitment to diversity and anti-discrimination. "Our efforts to promote diversity and our zero tolerance for harassment of any kind is key to our ability to attract and retain top cyber talent," says Lunarline Program Management Office Director Bobbie Cordle. "We are adept at hiring people with unique, multidisciplinary backgrounds and equipping them with the training, certifications, mentoring and on-the-job training they need to grow as cyber professionals."

Insight Success also highlighted Lunarline's commitment to technical innovation, particularly its investment in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, noting that this investment creates opportunities for employees to enhance their skills in cutting edge technologies. "We've learned over the years that elite employees crave challenges and like to play with cool tools," says Mr. Krush. "Our investment in the frontiers of modern cyber creates opportunities for our people to get hands-on with the most innovative capabilities."

