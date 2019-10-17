Lunarline School of Cybersecurity Announces ANSI-Accreditation for the Certified Expert Hunt Team (CEHT)® Certification

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lunarline School of Cybersecurity (SCS) today announced that its Certified Expert Hunt Team (CEHT) Certification has been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). ANSI accreditation demonstrates Lunarline's commitment to the highest standards of quality and integrity in cybersecurity certifications.

"ANSI accreditation is hard," says Bobbie Cordle, Lunarline's Quality Director. "It's the benchmark for personnel certification bodies, respected as the global standard of excellence in professional certifications. I'm so proud of our team for achieving this important milestone in Lunarline's growth as a leader in cybersecurity training and certifications."

The ANSI accreditation process is a demanding test of an organization's certification processes, procedures and impartiality. Earning this credential demonstrates commitment to developing and maintaining a rigorous, consistent approach to issuing trusted certifications.

"We developed a comprehensive, data-driven approach for continuously evaluating the integrity of our certification process," says Dr. John Whitworth, SCS's Deputy Director. "As validated by ANAB, CEHT certification is challenging, but fair, and deserving of its status as the world's most respected cyber hunt certification."

The CEHT certification exam assesses a candidate's ability to search through networks, systems and data to detect, isolate and respond to advanced threats that evade existing security solutions. To earn the ANSI-accredited CEHT certification, candidates must demonstrate the ability to develop, implement, configure and enhance organizational wide and system-level security cyber hunt tools.

"We launched our certification program as a core pillar of our approach to cyber workforce development, aligned to the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Framework," says Lunarline CEO Waylon Krush. "We are the only company, large or small, with a full complement of courses and certifications that satisfy all NICE Knowledge Skills and Abilities (KSAs). This certification further cements SCS's standing as the leading source for advanced cybersecurity training and certifications. Congratulations to Bobbie, John and the entire SCS team for this outstanding achievement."

About Lunarline School of Cybersecurity

Lunarline provides cyber services, managed services, training, certifications and products to the DoD, intelligence, civilian and private sector communities. Founded in 2004 they deliver Solutions Built on Security® to transform security programs and fight back against modern cybercrime. For more information visit Lunarline.com.

For more information about Lunarline, please visit Lunarline.com or follow us on Twitter at @LunarlineInc.

Contact: Lunarline, Inc. Email: bizdev@lunarline.com Phone: 571.481.9300

SOURCE Lunarline, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lunarline.com

