Lunata Hair Launches Wireless, Rechargeable Hair Styler Online

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2017, there's been a major rise in beauty tech from major brands investing in augmented reality and customized products to hair care brands like Toronto-based Lunata Hair with its high-heat, wireless touch-up iron/stylers, which fuse together cutting-edge technology and impeccable design.

To further bolster its position as a beauty tech leader and innovator, Lunata Hair has partnered with select retailers to sell its powerhouse products online.

Lunata Hair continues to redefine the beauty experience with its innovative Wireless Rechargeable Touch-up Iron/Styler, which will now be sold online at the price point of $150.00 USD.

Lunata Hair's wireless straighteners use high quality, Samsung Lithium-ion batteries and can hold a charge for up to 45 minutes at the highest setting. Heat settings range from 200-400 degrees Fahrenheit.

The straightener's sleek design and wireless capabilities make it easy to carry in a purse, gym bag, or even carry-on, so users can complete on-the-go touch-ups wherever they are.

The tech-focused company is preparing to expand its arsenal of beauty tech by launching the first-ever convertible, battery-powered wireless curling iron/wand, which is set to debut later this year.

ABOUT LUNATA HAIR

Lunata Hair is an innovative hair care company based in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in 2017 by Monica Abramov and Anastassia Boguslavskaya, Lunata Hair specializes in wireless and portable styling products including hair straighteners and curling wands, which will be available soon. Lunata Hair products are available online on Lunatahair.com, Nordstrom.com and Amazon.com/ca.

