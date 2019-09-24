Lunatix Appoints MWWPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the leading independent public relations agencies, announced it has been retained by Lunatix, the largest postseason sports ticket reservation marketplace in the world. The agency was engaged to guide the company's recent rebrand and will lead all marketing communications efforts including earned media strategy, corporate communications and influencer engagement to drive ticket sales and postseason reservations for the 2019-2020 sports seasons. This is the latest addition to the firm's sports and entertainment roster which includes the Kentucky Derby, FanDuel and Professional Fighters League, among others.

Lunatix is the first online ticketing site to combine postseason reservations with millions of everyday sports, concerts and theatre tickets. The site allows fans to buy and sell reservations for tickets to any playoff or championship game long before they become available on traditional markets.

"Lunatix is disrupting a traditional system with innovative solutions to bring fans more opportunities to attend the biggest live sporting events and create more once-in-a-lifetime experiences," said Joe Flores, executive vice president and head of sports and entertainment, MWWPR. "By offering unprecedented access to the most coveted tickets in sports at a more affordable and attainable level, Lunatix is delivering a unique value proposition in a truly white space in the market. We look forward to telling that story and further elevating Lunatix as the premier ticketing destination for sports fans."

"The combination of our patented postseason ticket reservation site and 1M+ tickets to any event gives fans access they've never had before," said David Lane, CEO, Lunatix. "We needed a marketing communications partner that understands our unique position in the marketplace and the loyal, deserving sports fans that want to see their teams in the biggest games. MWWPR is best-in-class, and we are excited to partner with them as we accelerate our growth in the US and enter the international marketplace later this year."

Together MWWPR and Lunatix have launched the brand's " Golden Ticket " giveaway, offering fans in cities around the country the chance to win two tickets to every single home postseason game for every team in their market through the 2019-2020 seasons.

About MWWPR

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

