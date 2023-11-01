Lunavi Earns Distinguished Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Certification For Fourth Consecutive Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunavi, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and managed services, has been awarded Microsoft's Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status for the fourth consecutive year. This certification is the highest distinction Microsoft Partners can achieve for Azure and is awarded to select partners with proven excellence and expertise in delivering Microsoft Azure services and helping customers maximize use of the Microsoft Azure suite. Lunavi is one of only 60 partners in the United States to hold this distinguished qualification.

The Azure Expert MSP program was launched in 2018 as an initiative to highlight the most capable and high-fidelity Azure Managed Service providers. The Azure Expert MSP certification connects clients with partners who are highly skilled in application modernization as well as cloud adoption and optimization.

"The annual audit process to maintain Azure Expert MSP status is a tremendous cross-functional effort and achievement. The audit is rigorous and it can take hundreds of hours to pass Microsoft's strictest standards for achievement," said Lunavi Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Stephen Pasztor. "Each year our team has the opportunity to showcase our ever-growing expertise in IT modernization, application development, and ability to architect solutions that enable and support hyperscale cloud implementations."

According to Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud services will grow by 21.7% this year, becoming a $597.3 billion dollar industry, with Microsoft providing one of the most popular cloud platforms in Azure. Organizations across all industries use cloud services strategically to offer more sophisticated capabilities, drive new efficiencies, and improve their overall operations.

Lunavi has helped customers adopt cloud services and create cloud-native applications for over 15 years, offering an expansive range of end-to-end IT solutions to support customers at every stage of their digital transformation journey. Their hands-on approach focuses on delivering customized solutions with a unique approach rooted in Agile methodologies that are proven to not only change the technology but also the way enterprises work.

"We're honored to have maintained our partnership with Microsoft throughout the years," added Pasztor. "As we look towards a new frontier of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, Lunavi will continue to stay on the cutting-edge of Microsoft platforms to provide innovative solutions that make a difference for our clients."

About Lunavi

Lunavi helps customers advance their digital transformation goals by building modern technology solutions, operating efficient and dependable infrastructure, and applying Agile and DevOps practices to create innovative applications. Our portfolio of services is designed to provide continuous improvement along each step of the IT journey to maximize business value and success. We offer deep expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem and VMware platforms as a Microsoft Cloud Partner, Azure Expert MSP, and VMware Cloud Verified Partner.

